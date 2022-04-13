‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Reveals ‘Go-To’ Jalapeño Smoothie Recipe ‘When on the Road’: VIDEO

Ladies and gentlemen, Outsider presents 1883 icon Tim McGraw’s full recipe for his “go-to smoothie when on the road.” Get ready for some spice.

There’s a disastrous amount of health and fitness advice out there. But when you look, sound, and feel as peak-human as Tim McGraw at the age of almost 55-years-old, now there’s some advice worth taking. Thankfully, the country music icon and Western star is here to provide one of his all-time favorite tricks to avoiding “bad food.” The trick? his “Go-To Jalapeño Smoothie.”

“When I’m out on the road workin’, I’m staying busy and spending a lot of time in the gym, and on stage and doing interviews, you gotta keep your energy up and try not to eat bad food,” 1883’s Tim McGraw begins. He cheats like all of us every now and then, sure, but McGraw really enjoys a smoothie to help push back those cravings and keep himself energized with the superfoods in his jalapeño smoothie. Now we can all do the same, as he’s sharing the full recipe on his Instagram.

Check out his full breakdown in video form below, then the full recipe beneath:

Sound like your cup o’ tea jalapeño? Then let’s break it down.

‘1883’ Fitness: Tim McGraw’s ‘Go-To’ Jalapeño Smoothie Recipe & Personal Tips

1 Whole Jalapeño “What I like, and I usually use a lot of it, is jalapeño. It kick-starts the metabolism and really helps to burn fat. Or I like to think it does. Plus I just like spice.”

1 Full Avocado “Avocado is always good brain fat. Good for your head!”

1 Small Ginger Root

1/2 Lemon “I always try to cut ’em as finely as I can because I like to leave the rind on ’em.”

1/2 Apple “An apple a day! Gotta have your apples in there, and it gives a little sweet flavor to it.”

2 Cups Kale “I like the dark kale when you can find it.”

1 Cup Coconut Water “You can really use any sort of liquid you want, even just regular water if you want.”



Once all your ingredients are in the blender, you “throw the lid on there” and puree!

Now you’ve got yourself an official recipe for a healthy, energy-boosting smoothie courtesy of the insanely buff (and all around fantastic gent), 1883 star Tim McGraw.

“Cheers!” McGraw exclaims after indulging in the fruits of his labor. “That’s pretty damn good!”

