‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Reveals Key ‘Yellowstone’ Detail in New Blu-Ray Pack

While many fans recognize Tim McGraw from his work in “1883,” the star also appeared in two key flashback sequences on “Yellowstone.” The flashback scenes both occurred during “Yellowstone” Season 4, in Episodes 1 and 8. The scenes nicely tied into what we know about the Dutton family from the “1883” prequel series. James and Margaret Dutton now own this land in Montana and are doing everything they can to preserve it. This is a mission that James (McGraw) passes down to his son and through all the generations of Dutton kids.

But how many generations, exactly, lie between Tim McGraw’s character in “1883” and Kevin Costner’s on “Yellowstone?” The man himself just answered the question for us.

According to CinemaBlend, the new “Yellowstone” Season 4 Blu-Ray pack contained key bonus features. One of those features was a segment called “Yellowstone: Origins” that breaks down the two flashback scenes. “1883” star Tim McGraw himself introduced James Dutton to fans, providing a crucial piece of information.

“I play John Dutton’s great-great-grandfather,” McGraw says in the feature. “Our family is the first to discover Yellowstone and settle it. And in doing that, we are the first to really defend it and fight people off, and try to establish it and then survive.”

McGraw added, “[James Dutton’s] the patriarch of the family. He’s the guy that had the balls, I guess, to set out and take his family across the country and head up to Montana. And sorta settle this unknown land, this untamed land up there, and turn it into something. I think that he’s a principled man. And I think that sometimes survival and honor cross paths, and you have to make a choice.”

While all of this is a really great description of McGraw’s character, we’re gonna circle back to one key fact: James is John’s great-great-grandfather.

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Finally Confirms the Dutton Family Tree

For months, since we first learned Tim McGraw would star in “1883,” fans have wondered how he’s related to modern-day John Dutton. Many people assumed that he was John’s great-grandfather, with five-year-old John (Audie Rick) on the prequel series serving as his grandfather.

But now, after seeing that Blu-Ray featurette, everything’s changed. McGraw has confirmed that four generations separate him and Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. And we might get to meet those middle generations in Taylor Sheridan’s next project, “1932.”

Sheridan teased that “1932” would explore a “new generation of Duttons,” but we had no idea he meant that literally. Fans already met John’s father, played by Dabney Coleman, in “Yellowstone” Season 2 Episode 10. They’ve now met John Sr., played by little Audie Rick, in “1883.” And perhaps in the new series, we’ll finally meet Rick’s character’s son, who should be modern-day John’s grandfather.

Stay tuned for more updates as we break down the Dutton family tree more completely, “Yellowstone” and “1883” fans.