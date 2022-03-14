‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Says Working With Wife Faith Hill Made the Experience ‘Even More Special’

Tim McGraw did love working with his wife Faith Hill as they played James and Margaret Dutton in 1883. They had amazing scenes together. It brought a taste of reality to the Taylor Sheridan drama on Paramount+. Well, Tim McGraw shared his thoughts about working with Hill in an Instagram post from his own account. It’s a touching sentiment from a caption along with a video showing an 1883 scene between James and Margaret. Or, if you will, Tim and his wife Faith.

Tim McGraw Fans Show Their Love For ‘1883,’ Words About Faith Hill

Fans of the 1883 show and couple were also sharing their sentiments, too. One writes: “You both are Amazing, this show was Awesome”. Another states: “You guys were both amazing”.

Now, fans have learned that the show will not be back after just one season. The drama from the Yellowstone creator was reportedly just to be a set amount of time in history. Of course, this series will now go into the world of television reruns. Sheridan is off into other projects. But it would not surprise some if he does come back and look at some events in 1883 as reflective points.

What Might Be Next For These Country Music Superstars?

What will Tim McGraw and Faith Hill do next? Seeing how both are country music superstars, imagining them back in the studio working on records is not far-fetched. Fans who watched 1883 also know of their great music, too. It will be interesting also to see what other cast members will be doing, too. Sam Elliott, who played Shea Brennan, always appears to have a film project in the works. LaMonica Garrett, who played Thomas, also will be looking for the next big thing.

This series was a prequel to Yellowstone as it looked at the journey westward for the Dutton family. We get to see if these pieces are presented again on that series. Sheridan is pretty smart with his series and knowing this one was popular gives him an impetus to keep on creating.

There was a lot of work to get ready to play people living in the year of 1883. One of them was what Sheridan calls “cowboy camp.” It is where actors go learn the nuances of cowboy life that include riding horses and roping. When talking about it, McGraw was thankful for it. “Cowboy camp was probably the most helpful thing in the world,” he said in a behind-the-scenes clip. “And we all got to spend a couple of weeks together just riding horses and roping and herding cattle.”