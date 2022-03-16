‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Talks Always Putting His Family First as a Priority

Throughout and even before their 25 years of marriage, “1883” stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill both boasted successful careers.

McGraw made a name for himself in the country music scene, Hill doing the same. But when the two met and married in 1996, they made a commitment to one another. In a recent interview with Big Machine Label Group, “1883” star Tim McGraw revealed that the couple vowed to put family first, always.

“We made a conscious decision when we got married that no matter what, if we were gonna start a family, that that was gonna be our first priority,” McGraw shared. “And everything else was gonna sort of find its place, for better or worse. For our careers better or worse, or whatever, that’s always been our core understanding and our core principle, is putting our family first.”

Family quickly became a priority for Hill and McGraw. They married in 1996 and then immediately had their first daughter, Gracie, in 1997. Maggie followed the next year in 1998 and then Audrey in 2001. You can tell that the country stars love their daughters to death and want all the best for them.

Tim McGraw even said that his family first policy has already been well worth it.

“I think that that’s paid off in our kids and their lives,” the “1883” star said. “And how we’ve given them as much of a normal life as we can in the situation that they’re in.”

Tim McGraw Invites ‘1883’ Co-Stars on Stage at Concert

Earlier this week, “1883” star Tim McGraw performed at the Boots in the Park Festival in Norco, California. Most fans expected only to see the country star up on stage. But he soon pulled some familiar faces up with him.

LaMonica Garrett, a fellow “1883” co-star, posted pictures of his and other cast members’ surprise appearance. All in all, Garrett, James Landry Herbert, Amanda Jaros, Alex Fine, and Emerson Miller made it up on stage. And Faith Hill, of course.

While we would’ve loved to see Sam Elliott rocking out to “I Like It, I Love It” too, we’re happy to see everyone else having a spectacular time.

“Still on cloud 9 from our night in the life of a music icon,” Garrett wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

In the post itself, we see a blurry photo of him and McGraw at the front of the stage. Then if you swipe, you see a clearer picture of Garrett grinning at McGraw. Then Garrett with a guitar, as well as with Herbert. And finally, we see a video of everyone singing along.