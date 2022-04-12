‘1883’ Stars Reflect on What Went Into Making the Hit Western

Taylor Sheridan, creator of 1883 and the rest of the Yellowstone universe has a staunch dedication to authenticity. And while he never asked his 1883 stars to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself, he did demand a lot of them. That includes attending cowboy camp so their skills would be as believable as possible on-screen, as well as giving their performances in the elements rather than a sound stage.

At this year’s Deadline Contenders, the cast of the hit western reunited for an 1883 panel, during which they gave fans some insight into what it was like to make the show.

Tim McGraw, the actor behind James Dutton, said that being an employee took some getting used to. “As a musician you don’t see a lot of sunrises. I think I’ve seen a few sunrises for a while,” said McGraw. “When Faith and I sat down to sign the contracts, I said, ‘We are no longer the boss anymore. We are hired hands. We will never have a comfortable day.’ We were burning hot or freezing cold. There weren’t a lot of showers until I was forced every now and then. It was hard work.”

His wife and co-star, Faith Hill, added that no matter how hard things got, they kept pushing because 1883 meant so much to them. “There is not a single person who would say different,” Hill said. “We were so committed and believed in the story so much. It’s the truth. We wanted to do whatever it took to make it happen.”

Earlier this year, Sam Elliott was invited to be a guest on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast. During the episode, Maron asked Elliott how he felt about the new Netflix western, The Power of the Dog. And, well, things went downhill from there.

Sam Elliott gave an absolutely scathing review of the movie, calling it a “piece of s–t” and criticizing both the director and underlying themes of the film. At the Deadline panel, interviewers gave Elliott a chance to revise his previous statements.

Sam Elliott apologizes for his controversial comments he previously made about ‘The Power of the Dog’ #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/XZ86wCAXmL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 10, 2022

In a heartfelt apology, the 1883 star expressed remorse for his words against the crew and director of the movie. “I wasn’t very articulate about it. I didn’t articulate it very well,” Elliott said. “And I said some things that hurt people and I feel terrible about that.

“I want to apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog. Brilliant actors, all,” Elliott continued. “And, in particular, Benedict Cumberbatch.”

1883 star Sam Elliott concluded his apology by addressing the gay community at large. “The gay community has been incredible to me my entire career,” Elliott said. “And I mean my entire career, from before I got started in this town. Friends on every level and every job description up until today. I’m sorry I hurt any of those friends and someone that I love. And anyone else by the words that I used.”