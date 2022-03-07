‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Show Why They’re Couple Goals at American Rodeo

We can’t get enough of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. Country’s sweetest couple is moving onwards and upwards following a successful run as stars of “1883.” And it appears that they’re still completely in love through it all. The two recently shared a kiss on stage while performing at the rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

According to the Daily Mail, both Hill and McGraw paused while performing to kiss one another at AT&T Stadium during their rodeo performance.

McGraw also sang during Houston’s rodeo days ago and rode off on horseback James Dutton-style. Though the series has ended, we still yearn for more badass cowboying from the “1883” star.

During their latest appearance, the country couple sang a beautiful duet then paused for a brief, intimate moment before moving on.

Hill was dressed in an outfit that was made for the rodeo. She wore a sparkling silver pants suit and looked stunning. McGraw was in his classic button-up shirt with cowboy boots and a hat. He was lacking his James Dutton beard – however, the actor/singer says he prefers to be clean-shaven.

Married for 26 years, the two are showing people how marriage is done. They continue to motivate and support each other through each career move. And “1883” takes the cake for them in ways. The two said they loved being a part of Taylor Sheridan’s vision for the early Dutton story.

Tim McGraw Reflects on Final “1883” Scene

While filming the 19th-century piece, the hours and conditions were grueling. But that didn’t stop McGraw from falling in love with the story. In fact, filming the last episode was so intense that McGraw said he had to check himself in order not to get too emotional.

What didn’t help? When Isabel May said a certain something that pushed McGraw over the edge.

“We’re laying there. And right before we’re getting ready to roll, she sort of leans her head back on my chest and looks up at me. She goes, “What’s your favorite things about your daughters?” Then we shot the scene, and that’s the scene they ended up using. She put the knife right in my heart, boy. She knew exactly what she was doing,” he said. But that’s part of what made her so great. “She was a joy to work with. I loved doing scenes with her.”

He continues:

“I don’t think we shot it [more than] four or five times. The very first time we shot it, the very first take of it, Isabel and I both were just completely falling apart, and we couldn’t help it. Through the whole scene we were both just sobbing,” McGraw said.

“Taylor [Sheridan, series creator] goes, ‘Cut! All right, we got that one out of the way, now let’s cut that s–t out.’ So, we did it a few more times and they were all pretty emotional,” McGraw said.