‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Thinks He Aged Five Years in the Six Months of Filming

“1883” star Tim McGraw felt like the conditions the cast and crew filmed in definitely aged him up a bit, over the course of shooting.

But this worked out in McGraw’s favor, since his character, James Dutton, needed to look a little rough around the edges. James himself is already a gruff character. But add in six months traveling the Oregon Trail, and a little wear and tear only made his character more believable.

The “1883” star sat down with Variety earlier this week to talk about creating the show. At one point, when asked if the conditions were the toughest part of filming, Tim McGraw discussed how the weather and physicality of the shoot contributed to him looking like he aged.

“I think it was a constant physical challenge every single day that really started beating everybody up, but it also played well for the characters because we all got more and more haggard,” McGraw shared. “I think that I aged five years in the six months that we shot this. By the end of the last episode, it looks like we all aged quite a bit — except for Elsa!”

Isabel May, who plays Elsa, certainly looked effortlessly gorgeous in all of her scenes. But “1883” star Tim McGraw brings up a good point about the rest of the cast. They spent time in 100-degree heat, riding horses and fighting and crossing rivers. Then they suddenly switched to zero-degree temperatures that had them shaking and shivering.

Then again, these are the same physical trials that their characters would’ve gone through in the 1880s. They would’ve had to deal with the sun beating down in the summer and the wind whipping them cold in the winter. So, maybe it worked out for the best that Tim McGraw and the other “1883” cast members looked aged in the show.

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Talks How Finale Made Him a ‘Blubbering Mess’

“1883” star Tim McGraw might’ve looked aged-up in his portrayal of James Dutton. But age can’t prepare a parent for losing a child, which is what James experienced in the season finale of the show.

In Episode 9, fans watched Elsa get shot by an arrow. Her wound only worsened over time, with no hope of getting better. Eventually, James and Margaret decide to take Elsa somewhere beautiful to die. Then, they’ll build their home around her grave. They make their way up to Montana, where the family finds Elsa’s final resting place.

“1883” star Tim McGraw told Variety that even reading that scene in the script turned him into a “blubbering mess. McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, usually took turns reading the episode scripts to each other. But Hill had to take over both Episode 9 and 10.

“When we got the final two, we literally couldn’t read them to each other because we were crying so much — I mean, ugly, boohoo crying,” McGraw said. “I was a blubbering idiot. It was just so well-written, so devastating and heartbreaking. But at the same time, so on point and poignant for what ‘Yellowstone’ turned out to be.”