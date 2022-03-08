‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw’s Comments on the Dutton Family Tree Could Spell Trouble for ‘Yellowstone’

Things didn’t end particularly well in “1883” for the Dutton family. And if you fast-forward several generations to the “Yellowstone” Dutton Ranch, things aren’t about to get much better. During an interview following the series finale, actor Tim McGraw inadvertently revealed why the future of “Yellowstone” might be at risk.

At a Glance

James Dutton, played by country singer Tim McGraw, is the original patriarch for the Dutton family tree.

“Yellowstone’s” patriarchal character John Dutton is a proud multi-generational rancher.

A scene from the “1883” season finale suggests trouble lies afoot for the mordern Dutton family.

‘1883’ Foreshadows the End of the ‘Yellowstone’ Legacy

As “Yellowstone” fans, and now “1883” fans, know, there’s almost always trouble afoot for the Duttons. “1883” fans will recall James Dutton received permission from a Crow native to utilize the land in a nearby valley. However, the tribe’s elder made it clear it wouldn’t belong to James’ family forever. Eventually, the land’s original inhabitants would reclaim it.

Recall the scene during episode ten where the local Crow Natives tend to Elsa’s wound. At this point, everyone knows the young woman’s death is imminent, and that her time is incredibly short. That said, James Dutton confides in one of the tribe’s elders, Spotted Eagle. He relays to Spotted Eagle that he needs to find a place for their family to settle, and fast.

At this, he directs James Dutton to a nearby place, a beautiful location in the mountains called Paradise Valley. And while he grants the Duttons permission to occupy the valley, he warns, “know this: that in seven generations, my people will rise up and take it back from you.”

Worn with grief for his dying daughter, James replies, resigned, “In seven generations, you can have it.”

Tim McGraw Confirms Uncertainty on ‘Yellowstone’

Following the conclusion of “1883,” Tim McGraw shared in the bonus features of the “Yellowstone” season four Blu-Ray pack the details regarding the Dutton family’s lineage.

“I play John Dutton’s great-great-grandfather,” the country singer confirmed. Why is this relevant?

Well, previously, fans believed little Tate Dutton to be the sixth generation among the boughs of the Dutton family tree. However, McGraw’s comment reveals John Dutton is actually a fifth-generation rancher, making his children the sixth, and leaving Kayce and Monica’s son Tate as the seventh.

If we recall Spotted Eagle’s warning, then there’s a good chance if things pan out as the “1883” character said they would, the Duttons’ future in Montana is at risk. And with how things ended during “Yellowstone’s” fourth season, the storyline is already seemingly headed that way.

All this is still speculative. However, with Tim McGraw’s note in mind, things appear less certain when it comes to the future of “Yellowstone.”