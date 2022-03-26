‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Hasn’t Lost a Step on His Roping Skills

Although he isn’t roping and riding on 1883 anymore, Tim McGraw still knows how. He showed off his skills on Instagram. The singer-actor-do-it-all-entertainer hasn’t forgotten the skills he learned at cowboy camp. Taylor Sheridan would be proud of the James Dutton actor, that’s for sure.

When McGraw and the rest of the 1883 cast signed onto the project, they had to learn some things first. Sheridan got the people he wanted to get and then started to put them to work. Every one of the main characters had to go through cowboy camp. A little boot camp about all things cowboy. Roping, riding, wrangling, and so much more.

Of course, all of that information and those skills can easily go away if you don’t work on them. Sometimes, it isn’t like riding a bike. However, it isn’t too hard for McGraw to get his rope and fake steer and brush up on his skills. He showed off on his Instagram page to the delight of a whole bunch of folks.

“Still got it,” the actor captioned his post. And, he’s right. He does still have it. McGraw showed off two different tosses and he landed his target both times. While it isn’t a live animal and just a training prop, it is still impressive.

The funniest part of the whole thing is the fact that Tim McGraw has traded in his 1883 garb for the sweatpants and hoodie. Complete with the beanie that we see the country music start sporting in place of his cowboy hat every now and then.

If you’re a fan of McGraw, 1883, whatever it is, then this video is great. There were some costars and others that cheered on the Dutton patriarch actor including LaMonica Garrett.

Tim McGraw Goes from ‘1883’ Back to Rocking the Stage

With 1883 ultimately being a limited series, Tim McGraw has turned back to his other day job. Music. McGraw has been planning more shows and things for the year and he has a big one coming up in July. In Provo, Utah, McGraw is going to headline the 2022 Stadium of Fire event at America’s Freedom Festival.

Tickets have gone on sale today and this one is a big deal. This July marks the 40th year that the show has been put on. Marie Osmond, a Utah native, will be a special guest at the event. Tickets are limited and those that are on the official email list for the event are going to get the first chance at tickets.

McGraw doesn’t go to Utah very often. This will be just his third time making it out to the state. He has had some great success in the past there. He first played in the state in 1992. hen, in 2016 he made his long-awaited comeback to a crowd of almost 40,000. So, it is safe to say that this show is a big deal and McGraw is going to bring it on the stage.