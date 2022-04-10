‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals ‘Coolest Thing’ About Filming Show With Wife Faith Hill

Country music superstar couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married for 25 years. Certainly, the duo has quite a few shared experiences over the years. The couple has released several wildly popular country music duets; they have toured together, and the couple share three daughters, Gracie, Audrey, and Maggie. But it is only recently that the country music duo has come together to star together in a hit television series. Of course, we all know this collaboration was an absolute hit as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill impressed Paramount+ audiences in their portrayal of James and Margaret Dutton; grandparent’s to Yellowstone’s John Dutton in the prequel series 1883.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done any acting together,” Tim McGraw says of starring in 1883 with Faith Hill. McGraw adds that working with Hill was a high point in his career. In fact, the I Like It, I Love It singer says that Hill impressed him quite a bit in her portrayal of Margaret Dutton.

“Kudos to my wife who blew me away on the show,” Tim McGraw says.

For ‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw, the ‘Coolest Thing’ About Working With Faith Hill Was Connecting After A Long Day On Set

When 1883’s Tim McGraw and Faith Hill signed on to portray James and Margaret Dutton in the hit Paramount + series 1883, they knew they were committing to something big. The couple started their days early in the morning and continued shooting into the evening. However, Tim McGraw says, some of the best parts of these days were the moments when he and Hill crawled into bed at night after hours on set filming 1883.

“The coolest thing was to go home with your acting partner and your life partner,” Tim McGraw explains.

“To lay in bed at night, and talk about the scenes that you did today,” the actor and singer continues.

“Especially when things went really well,” McGraw adds. “To lay there and sort of have that sort of giddiness of having a great day’s work.”

The Don’t Take the Girl star adds that both he and his wife would discuss how grateful they are to be at “this point in our careers.”

“To constantly learn every day,” McGraw explains. “To go home and discuss it with your wife who you just did scenes with that day was pretty special.”

Both McGraw And Hill Both Have Extensive Acting Experience

Tim McGraw is certainly not new to the acting world. The country music icon has several well-received films on his resume. Some of the 1883 star’s popular roles include characters on the hit football flick Friday Night Lights. McGraw has also starred in The Blind Side, and Tomorrowland. Hill has made some impressive acting debuts as well starring in the Stepford Wives remake and Dixieland.