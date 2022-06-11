‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals Faith Hill’s ‘Main Concern’ Before Signing on to Play Margaret Dutton

For those who followed “1883,” we know and love Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton. But according to McGraw, his real-life wife Hill had some concerns before signing on to play his on-screen wife.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw detailed the grueling preparation and production for “1883”; additionally, how they got the parts in the first place, which began with “Yellowstone” cameos. When asked how they received the parts, Hill–who recently shared her favorite on-set moments–replied, “The phone call came to Tim. I was in the right place at the right time, married to the right guy.”

McGraw–who figured out how country music’s roots relate back to “1883”–then shared that they were “huge ‘Yellowstone’ fans”; but, he mentioned that he wanted to be more than just “a singing cowboy that just comes to the bunkhouse and gets carried to the train station” if he took a part on the show. “I got a phone call from Taylor [Sheridan] and he wanted me to come on ‘Yellowstone’ and do a scene or two. Certainly I was interested in it,” he said. “If he came up with something that was interesting, I’d be glad to do it. He said, ‘Give me a couple of weeks’; and he came up with a whole flashback idea; ‘You’re going to be the original Dutton who founded the Yellowstone Ranch, and we’re going to flash back to the 1890s.'”

McGraw continued, “He called me back a week later and said, ‘Do you think Faith would be interested in playing your wife?'” Here, Faith Hill interjected, “I said, ‘What? Do I get to shoot someone?'”

McGraw shared that “that was her main concern”; but, he didn’t elaborate if the idea scared her, or if she was excited about the prospect.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Share Initial Thoughts About ‘Yellowstone’ Flashback Scenes

“That was her main concern: ‘Do I get to get to be in a shootout?'” Tim McGraw admitted, which sounds like Faith Hill was actually hoping for a shootout. Margaret would eventually fire her fair share of guns in “1883,” so Faith Hill need not worry so much.

“So, we took a road trip, we got in our 17-year-old Cadillac Escalade and drove to Montana and spent a couple of weeks up there shooting a couple of flashbacks for ‘Yellowstone,'” McGraw continued. “A couple of months later, Taylor called and said, ‘We showed the flashbacks to the studio and they wanted to buy a whole season. Would you be interested in it?'”

And, the rest is history. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred as James and Margaret Dutton; additionally, Isabel May was their daughter Elsa and 5-year-old Audie Rick was their son John; who, we think, is the current John Dutton’s great-great-grandfather. Potentially, Harrison Ford could portray this character in the upcoming “1932”; but, of course, that still remains to be officially seen.