‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals What ‘Pillow Talk’ Was Like With Faith Hill While Filming Series

SiriusXM’s The Highway says they could “listen to Tim McGraw talk about 1883 forever,” and we agree. Especially when it comes to his on-and-off-screen marriage to Faith Hill.

Fresh off Paramount+’s 1883 panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios on April 10 in LA, the cast of the runaway hit Yellowstone prequel continues to make the press rounds. And Tim McGraw found himself discussing all things 1883 with SiriusXM’s The Highway.

Specifically, McGraw leans into the duality of portraying married Duttons, James & Margaret, with his long-time wife and fellow superstar, Faith Hill.

“I think there’s an old adage in Hollywood to never cast husband and wife together in a movie because it never works,” McGraw smiles. “But in this case it really did. And Faith and I had such a great time.”

As with any married couple that’s been together for as long as these two icons, there’s going to be some pillow talk at night, too. And what better fuel than starring in 1883 together?

“You know, some nights, [the pillow talk was] like ‘I wish I had done this better! I wish I had done that better.’ And some nights it was just euphoria because we had such a great day,” McGraw reveals.

In the end, “There’s nothing better for us than to spend the day working and to be able to go home with your partner in life and partner on screen and be able to talk about the scenes [while] laying in bed at night,” the 1883 star says.

‘1883’s Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Have Sam Elliott’s Seal of Approval

But all that pillow talk was simply a reward for the immense work and talent both McGraw and Hill poured into 1883, something that didn’t go unnoticed by their legendary co-star, Sam Elliott.

Faith Hill as Margaret and Tim McGraw as James of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2021 MTV Entertainment Studios.

“Again, like LaMonica, I think all of us really in the beginning hit it off,” Elliott said in a recent interview. “Yeah, there’s probably a certain group of people that thought, ‘Oh yeah, here’s these country singers and now they’re going to become actors, and they’re going to try to pull that off.’ Well, they have pulled it off. They’re incredible in this thing,” he praises.

To Elliott, “The work that Faith and Tim are doing, it’s as good as anything anybody else is doing in the show. They’re up to it.”

And then some. The Western icon is right, too. Taylor Sheridan’s casting of two country music superstars with limited acting credits felt a huge gamble to many. But you only need to experience 1883 to see how truly perfect a decision it was to have Tim McGraw and Faith Hill embody the ancestral Duttons.

1883‘s story will continue in spinoff 1932 exclusively on Paramount+.