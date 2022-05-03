‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals Whether He Plans to Return for More Episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

The future of 1883 still reads rather wishy-washy, but star Tim McGraw isn’t closing the door on a return to 19th-century Yellowstone.

If you’ve been keeping up with 1883 post Season 1, then you know that the future of the show is a confusing topic. Has Taylor Sheridan decided his prequel to be a one-and-done miniseries, and that’s that? Or will the show’s critical and commercial success push Paramount to further the story regardless? Both have been reported, and we’ll get to that. But for now, what does the series’ lead, Tim McGraw, think of all this 1883 hubbub?

“I stay out of those conversations because I don’t know,” McGraw answered USA Today recently.”As far as we’re concerned, we had a great run, a great season and we loved it.”

The trade cites Paramount+’s “ordering of more episodes of 1883,” which the streamer, in fact, did. But comments from both Sheridan and the studio in the time since have left fans more than confused. McGraw is, too.

“What happens from here out, that’s up to somebody else. And then it will come down to us having to read material and see whether we like it or not,” the country icon continues of himself and wife Faith Hill, who give life to James and Margaret Dutton respectively.

Taylor Sheridan Says ‘1883’ ‘Feels Close-Ended’

As for the words of the man himself, Taylor Sheridan was a bit more to the point when speaking to Deadline earlier this year.

Pictured: Isabel May as Elsa of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2021 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

“For me, as a storyteller [1883] feels close-ended. I’m going to peek through the window of a different era and see what I see then,” the show’s creator began. “We wanted to make a 10-hour movie that ended, and that’s what we did.”

That next era is, of course, 1932, the next Yellowstone prequel to be announced. 1932 will tell the tale of the in-between generation of Duttons as they battle America during the Great Depression, moving half-a-century on from Tim McGraw’s James Dutton and the remaining 1883 cast.

But we’ve still got to hold our horses. Speaking to a studio rep, Den of Geek received yet another round of conflicting information.

“1932 will be the continuation of the Duttons’ story. More of 1883 has also been ordered but the creative is still being determined,” Paramount told the trade back in March.

This sits in line with Paramount+’s actual order, which was for “additional episodes” and not a second season. But how does a show go about marketing “additional episodes” to audiences after time has passed, and not labeling it a Season 2? Will Paramount simply ask Sheridan to make more episodes of 1883 and then tag them onto the series? An Episode 11, 12, 13, and 14, etc., to follow the Episode 10 finale, perhaps?

Or will we instead be treated to more flashbacks?

Will ‘1932’ Feature ‘1883’ Flashbacks With Tim McGraw Like ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4?

Pictured: Graham Greene as Spotted Eagle and Tim McGraw as James of the Paramount+ original series 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Another plausible solution – one that would perhaps please all parties, specifically Sheridan – would be to film flashbacks with the prequel’s cast. Specifically, there’s still a whole lot of 1883‘s story for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, specifically, to tell.

We’ve already seen both actors in flashbacks during Yellowstone Season 4. Could the same practice be put to use during 1932? It would make perfect sense. It would also allow for 1883 to remain the pristine standalone it is while furthering the Duttons’ story in a meaningful way.

For the time being, we’re left with the in-between stance of the studio. You can bet your saddle that once the truth is out, however, that Outsider will have it for you as always, Yellowstone fans.