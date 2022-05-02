‘1883’: Tim McGraw Reveals Why He Put on ‘10 Pounds’ During Filming

While filming for 1883, Tim McGraw definitely didn’t lose his fitness. In fact, if you watched the series closely, he bulked up for the show. When you consider the fact that he was actually roping and riding on the show, learning how to wrangle cattle, and more, it makes sense.

The singer is known for being a pretty fit guy. McGraw used 1883 as a chance to get bigger. It wasn’t just the physical aspect of the ranching lifestyle, it was the diet as well. During a conversation with USA Today, McGraw talked about his workout regimen and how he got so swole.

“I only missed two workouts,” he said. “I’d get up at around 2:30 a.m. to get in a workout, but it was tiring. That worked for the character. The more tired we got on the trail, the more tired we looked because we actually were tired. But I put on 10 pounds while we were shooting because we worked on a cattle ranch and had these great sides of beef roasting all the time.” The James Dutton actor concluded, “I ate a bunch of beef.”

Of course, once he got back home, it was the usual workout routine, without the cattle wrangling added on top, and his diet changed. He went back to the healthier habits he had, and less red meat. He contributes rest as the top thing that helped him shed those extra pounds.

The cast of 1883, including Tim McGraw, talked about how hard it was being on the trail. A lot of outdoor shoots and working with their hands. As far as his work in the gym, LaMonica Garrett can tell you how dedicated his costar is.

LaMonica Garrett Talks Workouts with Tim McGraw During ‘1883’

While the crew was filming for 1883, LaMonica Garrett and Tim McGraw became workout buddies. At least, McGraw had a gym in his trailer, and Garrett found out. Of course, the country music singer wasn’t shy about sharing his facilities. Besides, the Thomas actor woke up much later than McGraw…relatively.

“I don’t care too much about what my hotel room looks like, as long as there is a good gym really close by,” Garrett explained back in February. With that being said, toward the end of the shot, Tim McGraw has his gym that I was working out in. This big trailer with a 70-inch TV, a sauna, a cold plunge, all this great equipment. So, if I had to be at work at 6 a.m., I was in the gym at 4:30 a.m. And Tim … He’s a workout fanatic. When I got there at 4:30 a.m., he was already sweating from being there at 3:30.”

I can’t imagine how intense those workouts got. If those two got competitive in the gym, then it is no wonder that Tim McGraw put on 10 pounds during 1883.