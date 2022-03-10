‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Jokes Taylor Sheridan ‘Cheated’ at a Cowboy Camp Game

You can’t expect the cast of “1883” to be completely serious all the time. In fact, they seem like they quite enjoy poking a bit of fun at each other offscreen. This is especially true during a time when the cast was prepping at Taylor Sheridan’s Cowboy Camp for their roles. And if Tim McGraw has anything to say about it, the “1883” creator himself was cheating at his own game.

In a behind-the-scenes look at Cowboy Camp, we get an inside peek at what the “1883” actors had to endure in order to help their trek across the Great Plains appear more authentic. And while there were definitely grueling moments during the training, there were also some fun games.

In several interviews, Isabel May, Lamonica Garrett, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and others discussed the Western drama creator’s weeks-long training camp. There was apparently an egg-carrying game which was to help with their horseback riding.

Isabel May, who plays Elsa Dutton, shares that the idea is to put an egg on a spoon and ride down the path and back. Whoever does this without dropping or ruining their egg wins the game.

“We had to carry the egg on the spoon,” Tim McGraw adds. “But I dropped it every time. I heard Taylor cheated when he does it. He puts his thumb over the egg. I’m not saying that it’s true, I’m just saying that I’ve heard Taylor cheated,” McGraw laughs.

Cut to Taylor Sheridan fully denying any proof of this happening during his game.

“There’s no proof of cheating,” he says, clearly not talking about himself. “But it is suspected.”

“1883” Star Tim McGraw Discusses Realness of Cowboy Camp

And while each member of the “1883” cast expressed their gratitude for having attended the Cowboy Camp, it was no easy feat. They had to learn to drive real covered wagons, ride horses, cross rivers and a plethora of other skills. This is the vision Sheridan had for his 19th century Dutton family story. However, Sheridan’s vision couldn’t come to fruition without his attention to detail and authenticity.

Tim McGraw speaks to this:

“Taylor is a stickler for authenticity,” co-star Tim McGraw emphasizes for Hollywood Reporter. “Even to the way you ride – he would come up and say, ‘You know, a cowboy wouldn’t have his feet in that position or wouldn’t have his hands in that position.’” He says, “I’m just trying to make you look good. Everybody rides a little differently, and it’s fine to ride a little differently but there are a few things you need to be authentic to and true to. And he’s always good about that. And down to the set design and the costumes,” McGraw adds.