‘1883’ to air on Paramount Network with extended features

1883 will continue to stream on Paramount+, but the studio’s cable channel, Paramount Network, will air the full season with new “extended featurettes” come June.

As Paramount announced today, the entirety of 1883, their original award-winning prequel to Yellowstone, will air on Paramount Network beginning Sunday, June 18 at 8 PM ET/PT. This special broadcast will include extended featurettes at the end of each episode, presumably including never before seen behind-the-scenes content.

Paramount Network is where Yellowstone airs and is only available through traditional cable or internet cable subscriptions.

1883 initially aired the premiere episode on the channel in December 2021 following Yellowstone Season 4. Now, it streams exclusively on Paramount+, where all episodes of the limited series will remain available.

The official teaser for 1883 on Paramount Network will debut during the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, May 7, the studio confirms to Outsider. But you can watch the snippet now above.

‘1883’ returns to the spotlight

As Yellowstone fans will recall, “1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”

Created by Academy Award® Nominee Taylor Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 was touted as the highly anticipated prequel to TV’s #1 show, Yellowstone. Starring Grammy Award® Winners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in their first go at leading a series, the spinoff delivered on all fronts. Aside from the real-life married couple portraying original Duttons James and Margaret, 1883 also stars Academy Award® nominee Sam Elliott, Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.

1883‘s executive producers include Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari.

The Yellowstone saga continues with 1923, a direct sequel to 1883 starring Harrison Ford as the brother to James Dutton, Jacob, alongside Helen Mirren as wife Cara Dutton. 1923 is also available to stream in full on Paramount+.

Paramount also announced a modern sequel to Yellowstone today. Before that sequel airs, Yellowstone will end with the final episodes of Season 5.