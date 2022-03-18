‘1883’: Why Tim McGraw ‘Fell Apart’ During the Tom Hanks Cameo Scene

It’s no secret that acclaimed actors Tom Hanks and Tim McGraw go back beyond “1883.” The special moment when Hanks appeared in a cameo was incredibly touching. Though brief, the two actors had a very emotionally charging moment. And Tim McGraw apparently had a hard time keeping it together during the scene.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes exclusive for the show, McGraw opened up about the scene between the two actors. McGraw explains that he’s in a flashback scene from the Civil War. He’s just fought the battle of his life. And he’s looking at all the men who are lying dead before him.

As a captain in the Confederate Army, McGraw’s character James Dutton is at an utter loss. That’s when Tom Hanks walks up to him. He simply says, “Captain…” to McGraw’s devastated character. In turn, McGraw looks to him completely speechless. That’s when Tom Hanks says, “I know.”

It’s a scene that lasts all but 30 seconds. But it is so emotionally impacting that we get an understanding of just what James Dutton has gone through. And McGraw explains that it was one of the most emotional moments in the show for him.

“James had a lot of pain and PTSD from that. Tom and I have been friends for such a long time. But when you see Tom Hanks walk up and look at you and say ‘captain,’ I mean, I just fell apart,” McGraw said.

Taylor Sheridan Weighs in on Tom Hanks Joining Tim McGraw On Set of “1883”

“When actors like this are willing to come play for a day or two, whether it be Tom Hanks or Billy Bob, it gives a weight to this world and it gives a sense of anything can happen to anybody in this world,” creator Taylor Sheridan adds.

Further, one of the main reasons Tom Hanks agreed to the scene is because he’s such a close friend to Tim McGraw. And McGraw spoke about asking his longtime buddy to join “1883” for the scene.

“It was pretty spectacular for Tom Hanks to show up and do the scene,” McGraw said speaking with his label, Big Machine Label Group. “We’ve been friends for such a long time. We’re family friends forever. Our kids are friends, Faith and Rita are best friends, and so to ask him to do this scene and he says, ‘Sure, I’ll be there. Tell me when,’ was just so incredible.”

McGraw also adds:

“No matter how good of friends you are and how well you know someone, when you’re sitting there in a scene that’s that emotional and you see Tom Hanks walk up in a Union uniform, and look at you and say, ‘Captain.’ And then he just sat beside me and he puts his hand on my shoulder and he goes, ‘I know.’ I just fell apart,” McGraw confesses. “That’s somebody that knows what they’re doin’. He was just really good.”