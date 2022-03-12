‘1883’: Would James and Margaret Dutton Approve of John Dutton’s Behavior in ‘Yellowstone’?

James and Margaret Dutton of “1883” are different from the modern-day John Dutton on “Yellowstone”. But their stoic and stubborn nature isn’t too far off. However, would the great-great-grandparents of John approve of how the family evolved?

Certainly, as they were laying their daughter Elsa to rest, they weren’t contemplating the dark and seedy dealings that John Dutton and crew would undertake in order to preserve the Montana ranch. But early on in “1883,” the Dutton family proved they wouldn’t conform to the rules of society. The fact that James Dutton was taking his family, which included his young son and teen daughter, across the Great Plains was a wild notion in and of itself.

But through everything, the “1883” Duttons dealt with grace and honor. That’s something that we can’t necessarily say of John Dutton and his family.

Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s popular drama series posed the question. And many shared their insight about how James and Margaret would view the modern Duttons.

Fans Open Up About “Yellowstone” and “1883” Characters

In a post on Reddit, one user asked, “What would James and Margaret Dutton both think of how their great-great-grandson, John Dutton, is handling things?”

“I think they’d be impressed by John’s social standing and power but would be terrified of what messes he turned his kids into,” one person wrote.

Another fan felt this was something a bit more complex.

“This is such a commonly accepted trope that many of us accept it as true without even questioning it. (I, myself accepted it as true on this sub). I have seen this idea posted here many times, in various ways. But it was only now that I remember reading an article about a study that said people are more shaped by their peers than they are their parents,” the Reddit user begins.

They go on to add:

“Sheridan wants the audience to believe that John’s (mis)handling of his kids has caused them to be psychologically broken. But I can say that none of the bad things I have ever done in my life have been because of how my mom raised me. In every instance in which I did something that I knew was wrong, I did it on my own. And knew I shouldn’t be doing it. My mom didn’t raise me that way, I made those choices.”

One person believes Margaret would have a few choice words for John.

“Margaret would hide him for doing so wrong by Beth, AND she would use the f word,” the person says.

Another fan of “Yellowstone” and “1883” believes that James might show disappointment towards John.

“I think they would be very impressed with the ranch, but very disappointed in the character. James seemed to live by a code that John doesn’t quite understand,” the person writes.