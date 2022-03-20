‘1883’: Is the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series Getting a Season 2 After All?

We’ve discussed it before – and many people are still unsure about the future of “1883.” Admittedly, news surrounding the “Yellowstone” prequel has been a bit wishy-washy. While we’ve previously reported that “1883” was its own story and would not be getting any new episodes, there seems to be some confusion about whether that’s accurate.

Prior to learning the fate of “1883’s” narrator and main character, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), Paramount Network executives announced that there would be additional episodes of “1883” – even if that didn’t secure a season two of the series. But when the finale aired, the story of the wagon train and James and Margaret Dutton seemed to be an open and shut case.

However, the Hollywood Reporter recently reported that there are still going to be additional episodes of the series. While Taylor Sheridan confirmed that “1932” was originally going to be the second season of “1883,” fans are still wondering if that’s the case. Or if there’s more of “1883” left to tell.

Even executive producer David Glasser confirmed this.

“I don’t want to give away too much, but [‘1932’] was always intended to be the second season,” said Glasser. “Now the network is excited to bring you something really additional to ‘1883,’ which is super exciting. There was one way set with it. There was one version. And now there’s going to be two versions.”

Executive Producer of “1883” Explains Taylor Sheridan’s Thought Process

He continues: “Everything is well-thought-out with Taylor. So when you see what’s coming, you’ll see it’s pretty exciting. I think 1883 was an incredible journey. We’re excited [about] the way fans embraced it and I’m excited for people to see all the other great stuff that we’re doing around it now.”

It seems unlikely, given the conclusion and deaths of two main characters. But maybe Lamonica Garrett’s Thomas and Gabriela Brancusi’s Noemi could have a more focused story on their lives in Oregon.

But as of now, there’s not really anything to confirm this. Paramount executives did green light Sheridan’s other projects, including “6666,” “1932” and “Yellowstone” for the upcoming year. These projects are in addition to several other deals that Sheridan made with the Network.

What We Know About “1883” Follow Up “1932”

While “1883” focused in on the origin of the Dutton family, “1932” is the next chapter of the Dutton’s story – likely John Dutton Sr in a time of the Great Depression and prohibition. When Taylor Sheridan was writing the “Yellowstone” backstory, he was creating moments in time when their story would be especially impactful.

Glasser continues to describe Sheridan’s writing process of each chapter.

