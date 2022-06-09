‘1883’s LaMonica Garrett Stars Alongside Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter in His Upcoming Show

When it comes to moving on, LaMonica Garrett has done well. The 1883 star is set to play a role in The Terminal List starring some big names. Among the list of cast members is Riley Keough, granddaughter of Elvis Presley. The series is going to be led by Chris Pratt, as Amazon has really gone above and beyond to bring the entertainment.

This new show has a lot of action and a lot of drama. Pratt plays a Navy SEAL looking to right some wrongs. Getting revenge for the death of his team members, and fights for the safety of himself, his family, and others. Pratt’s character James Reece is going to be side-by-side with Keough as Lauren Reece.

Guns, explosions, and badass threats made towards some badass people. Check out the video below with a trailer for the upcoming series featuring LaMonica Garrett.

The synopsis for the show is pretty simple. “A former Navy SEAL officer investigates why his entire platoon was ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.” But from that little detail, there’s going to be a whole lot of action.

Clearly, judging by the trailer, Pratt’s character Reece is going through a lot. PTSD, depression, he’s having headaches and flashbacks, and a whole lot more. His wife, played by Keough is going to do the best she can to comfort and help her husband get through this tough time. But, it feels like he has more to do than just get mentally well.

As for Garrett and his role in the show, he’s going to be Commander Bill Cox. I’m guessing Garrett’s character is going to be hot on the trail of James Reece.

Does this get your blood pumping, Outsiders?

LaMonica Garrett Series Has Been a Long Time Coming

When The Terminal List went into development, it was all the way back in April 2020. It has been a long time since then, but with the trailer now here I can see why. While some streaming services like Netflix are going to avoid big-budget projects in the future, it seems that Prime Video has no worries about getting A-list stars and some adventurous storytelling.

So, after more than two years of development, a year with the main and recurring cast members, the series will debut this summer. July 1, 2022, is the release date and there doesn’t seem to be anything that will stop it. LaMonica Garrett made himself known to the nation when he took the role of Thomas in 1883. I’m sure he’s ready to spread out and reach new audiences.

This series is going to be interesting to a lot of folks. The military and covert ops, backstabbing, and all that drama that goes into a show like this makes people tune in. If you like SEAL Team then this might be right up your alley.