‘1883’s LaMonica Garrett Teases ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoffs in the Works

Nearly a year after the premiere of his hit TV series 1883, LaMonica Garrett is now teasing Yellowstone spinoffs that are in the works.

During a recent interview with PopCulture, the 1883 star opened up about potential Yellowstone spinoffs. “Well, 1883, that’s pretty much it for us. The new season, 1923, the cast is stellar. Big announcements, I can’t wait.”

Although he doesn’t know what the scripts look like, Garrett stated that he trusts Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and his vision. “As the actor, you’re like, ‘Oh, 1883 isn’t moving forward,’ but it’s going to be interesting to take a look in at this time period for a season or two or however long they go and in the 1920s, and that’s going to be something special I think.”

Meanwhile, Garret further spoke about Yellowstone’s 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, which stars David Oyelowo as Reeves, which was a legendary lawman of the Wild West. “I spoke with David Oyelowo not too long ago,” Garrett continued. “And he’s excited to bring Bass Reeves to life and that’s going to be something special to watch I think for everyone.”

The 1883 star went on to add that not a lot f people know who Bass Reeves was. “But he was an American Legend, not just a Black cowboy legend, but an American legend. And yeah, we’re going to be familiar not too long from now.”

LaMonica Garrett Opens Up About Working With Fellow Cast of ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘1883’

Meanwhile, LaMonica Garrett spoke about what it felt like to work alongside his fellow 1883 cast on the Yellowstone spinoff.

“First, you’re working with Sam Elliott, he’s a Hollywood icon,” Garrett explained. “You have those nerves going, then you read, and you’re like, ‘Oh Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thorton’s going to be [in the series as well.’ … Like it just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

The Yellowstone spinoff star then shared what it felt like to meet the cast for the first time. “It’s like, ‘Wait a minute,’ then you start working with them. And we had a chance, a unique change for a few weeks before filming during cowboy camp to really get to know each other, to hang out day in and day out. We were away from our families, we were away from our homes. It was just us.”

Garrett then shared that through the production and personal hangouts, he and the rest of the cast were able to build a “tight-knit” bond together. “And it rolled right into filming, from the last day of cowboy camp to the first day of filming. And from that point on, for the next four or five months, we were all we saw.”