‘1883’s Paramount Network premiere breaks records at 3.8 million total viewers

Yellowstone prequel 1883‘s linear premiere on Paramount Network dominated Sunday night, becoming the #1 scripted series premiere on cable in three years.

In other words, the show’s still got it. 1883‘s two-episode premiere attracted 3.8 million total viewers on June 18, bringing four times the period average viewership to Paramount Network. Specifically, the channel’s viewership increased 285% in total average viewers for 1883.

And it’s not over yet. The full season of the award-winning limited series will continue to air weekly on Paramount Network. This special broadcast includes extended featurettes at the end of each episode, too, so be sure to stick around for new behind-the-scenes looks.

Here’s a deep dive into those impressive cable premiere numbers:

Source: Nielsen Fast Nationals w/ out-of-home

1883 – 6/18/23, eps 101-102 weight averaged

Best scripted premiere – most watched since Walking Dead: World Beyond (10/4/20), ad supported cable/excl. sneaks and specials

LSD/P2+ 000s; premieres (8P/9:17P) and repeats (10:34P/11:51P, 1:08A/2:36A) gross 000s across PAR, CMT, POP, TVLD, MTV, CMDY

Timeslot = P4W time period average, Sun/8P-10:30P, 05/21/23-06/11/23

1883 first premiered in December 2021 exclusively on Paramount+, where all episodes of the limited series are still available to stream. In the time since, it’s become an integral part of the Yellowstone legacy. It also remains franchise mastermind Taylor Sheridan’s best television offering to date.

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton. Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan. 1883. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2021 MTV Entertainment Studios. All Rights Reserved.

It broke records that year, too. At the time of release, 1883 was the most-watched premiere on Paramount+ by a landslide. On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, 4.9 million viewers made it the biggest new premiere on TV since 2015, too according to Paramount.

“That success is due to the dedication of the unbelievably gifted cast, crew, ViacomCBS and the passionate vision and leadership of Taylor Sheridan,” said his cop-producer at 101 Studios, David Glasser, at the time. “101 Studios could not be more proud to have worked alongside Taylor to shepherd 1883 into the world.”

About 1883

If you’ve yet to watch, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains. It is a stark retelling of the Westward Expansion and reflection of America’s brutal history. But it’s also an intense study of the Yellowstone‘s Duttons fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.

Created by Academy Award® Nominee Taylor Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to TV’s #1 show, Yellowstone. The original series for Paramount+ stars Academy Award® nominee Sam Elliott, Grammy Award® Winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award® Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert.

Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari all executive produce 1883.

1883 returns with Episode 3 this Sunday, June 25 at 8 PM ET/PT.