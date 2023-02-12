‘1923’: Another ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Makes Surprise Cameo in Episode 6

1923 Season 1, Episode 6 introduces us to a captain of a very different sort, offering a surprise cameo from another Game of Thrones thespian.

With “One Ocean Closer to Destiny,” actor Joseph Mawle joins fellow Thrones vet Jerome Flynn as part of the Yellowstone prequel’s cast. Another powerful character actor, Mawle gives us a much more stoic captain than we met in Episode 5 courtesy of Peter Stormare. But before we dive in further, please beware of major spoilers ahead for 1923.

Joseph Mawle is ‘1923’s Latest Captain

Born in 1974 in Oxford, U.K., Joseph Daniel Turner Mawle is an accomplished English actor with a distinct voice and visage. Game of Thrones fans will recognize him as the uniquely-fated Benjen Stark. Most recently, worldwide audiences watched Mawle steal many ‘a scene in Amazon’s Rings of Power as the vengeful Adar.

Mawle leaves his villainous ways behind as he jumps from Lord of the Rings prequel to Yellowstone prequel, however. In 1923‘s Season 1, Episode 5, his captain (who remains uncredited and nameless at the time of this article) pilots the British naval vessel that rescues Spencer and Alexandra (Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer) from their tugboat turmoil.

Once onboard, Mawle’s steady, stoic captain pours both rescues a whiskey (or three). As they drink, the captain informs them that passage for immigrants (see: British Alexandra) to America is horridly over-logged and near impossible at this point in time. Recognizing an opportunity to wed, Spencer requests the captain do so. Not for her citizenship specifically, which is good as the captain reminds them both that this is illegal.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In truth, Spencer truly cannot wait to marry after surviving that damn tugboat, sharks, lions, elephants, and everything in-between. And their captain can see this in them both.

Joseph Mawle’s Best Roles

We won’t spoil the rest for you here. But throughout his scenes, Joseph Mawle’s captain exudes both authority and kindness, a difficult balance for anyone to master in reality or fiction. This is reflected in his most recognizable roles, too:

Benjen Stark in Game of Thrones

in Game of Thrones Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Jesus Christ in The Passion

in The Passion Odysseus in Troy: Fall of a City

in Troy: Fall of a City Detective Inspector Jedediah Shine in Ripper Street

in Ripper Street Firebrace in Birdsong

in Birdsong The Captain in 1923

As Spencer and Alexandra’s journey continues with Episode 7, we just may see Mawle return as the pair reach port. Hopefully, we’ll learn a little more about his captain, too.

1923 returns next Sunday, Feb. 19 for Season 1, Episode 7 exclusively on Paramount Plus.