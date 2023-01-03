‘1923’s Brian Geraghty Describes Working With Icons Like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

Just Yellowstone‘s original prequel 1883, 1923 features a number of world-renowned stars. The most prominent roles are filled by actor Harrison Ford and British actress Helen Mirren. Brian Geraghty, known for his role as Zane—the Dutton Ranch’s dedicated foreman—spoke out about what it’s like working alongside such cinematic icons while starring in 1923.

Speaking with E! News, Brian Geraghty said that it was a little “intimidating” to work alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood. However, soon enough, the 1923 cast all easily got to work.

Reflecting on shooting, he recalled, “You’re like, ‘How’s it going to be?’ But we kind of just fell into it. They’re just actors that care about their job.”

Similarly, Harrison Ford said during an interview that it was “other people” that drove him to success in his career. Today, some of those people may well include Brian Geraghty and the rest of the 1923 cast. Ford said he credited, “Other people working with people who are accomplished in their areas.”

The 1923 star, who works closely with Brian Geraghty on screens, specifically referenced a handful of renowned directors. Several include Alan J. Pakula, Sydney Pollack, and Peter Weir. Ford gushed, “the range of directors I’ve had the opportunity to work with certainly has been extraordinary.”

Can We Expect Another Dutton Death Ahead of ‘1923’ Episode 4?

The third episode of 1923, “The War Has Come Home,” put fans through the wringer. When it aired, it mimicked in brutality Yellowstone‘s season three hits that Jamie’s (Wes Bentley) father Garrett Randall put on the rest of the Duttons. However, the Yellowstone hits featured bombs, machine guns, and an adrenaline-pumping car chase. 1923‘s Duttons face an entirely different foe.

Now Approaching ‘1923’ Episode 3 Spoilers:

The gripping episode saw the Dutton family come under the attack of the region’s sheepherders. And the attackers were led by their main adversary, Banner Creighton. The ambush marks the beginning of what will become a violent range war. Armed with shotguns, Cara, Jacob, and John Dutton face off with the angry sheepherders and their horses. Nothing stands between them and their attackers but a fallen tree as bullets rain down.

Several Duttons take fire, including Jack, Elizabeth, John, and Jacob. Brian Geraghty’s Zane Davis and the rest of 1923‘s cowboys run in to finish off the attackers. However, sadly, they come too late. John’s wounds prove fatal after a bullet pierces his eye socket.

In addition, Elizabeth bleeds heavily from a stomach wound. Jack takes a bullet to the shoulder, and blood gushes from a serious bullet wound in Jacob’s torso. Cara, desperate to save Jacob and Elizabeth, guides the cowboys and wounded family members into her kitchen. Though we don’t have any real indication to how Elizabeth is by the end of the episode, Jacob’s injuries appear life-threatening. Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton foreshadows the next potential Dutton death writing to her nephew Spencer—who’s off battling different attackers in Africa—”Your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed as well.”

With things seemingly so dire, and the ranch left almost completely defenseless, Cara begs Spencer, “Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one!”