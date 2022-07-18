‘1923’: Butte, Montana Leaders Address Community Concerns About the Show

The community members in Butte, Montana, are preparing to welcome in hundreds of cast and crew members for the new “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1923.”

The new Taylor Sheridan show follows the story of the Dutton family that began with “Yellowstone,” set in modern-day Montana. Last year, the first prequel series “1883″ premiered on Paramount+. Now, “1923” continues the Duttons’ story in a new era.

According to local news outlet KXLF, Butte community members, actors, and business owners were invited to a town hall meeting at the Finlen Hotel earlier this week. The town hall was meant to answer burning questions about the production process for “1923,” which will commence over the next several months.

Mary Riitano, a Helena-based actress, can’t wait for filming to start. She’s worked in film and theater for 20 years, starring in various independent films. Now, she hopes to make her mark on the Taylor Sheridan show.

“What I would love to do is be some kind of supporting character, I guess, underneath the main principles. That would be amazing to me,” Riitano said earlier. “I love being in the buzz of what’s going on all around us right now because everybody’s excited about storytelling and they’re excited it’s being done here.”

How A Huge Production Like ‘1932’ Impacts a Town Like Butte, Montana

Those who attended the town hall could also sign up to be an extra, crew member, or vendor for “1932,” per KXLF. Erin Sahlstrom, a “1923” production coordinator, explained what people could expect over the next few months.

“There’s going to be tough times for the whole town and us. Sometimes we’ll have night shoots that might bug people. It’s all very unexpected, but we’re here to make it go well and we want to have fun, we want you to have fun,” Sahlstrom said.

Allison Whitmer, the Montana Film Office film commissioner, gave some good news to local businesses. She explained how production would likely use local goods and services throughout the process. Like catering from local restaurants to feed the film crew. Though the filming process will also include some challenges, like blocking major roadways.

“We’re really excited to see a production come here and work on the world stage,” Whitmer said earlier. “We’re really excited to show them what Montana has to offer.”

The film commissioner also addressed the protocol for running into famous actors. The star-studded cast of “1923” includes Harrison Ford and Hele Mirren as of right now. They’ll likely star as the Dutton patriarch and matriarch. A supporting cast has yet to be announced, as does a release date.

“We just ask that you be polite and welcoming to everyone that comes to town,” Whitmer told the crowd of Butte community members earlier.

Stay tuned for more updates on “1923” and Taylor Sheridan’s other TV projects.