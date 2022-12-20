‘1923’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Reveals Exciting Details About Season 2￼

Following the premiere of Yellowstone spinoff series 1923, Taylor Sheridan reveals more details about the show’s second season.

During an interview with Deadline, Taylor Sheridan talks about 1923 and the future second season. “Well, it’s really the second half of the season,” Sheridan explained. “This one is different than 1883 where I had the whole thing blocked out in my head. This one, I had no idea what I was going to do.”

In order to figure out 1923’s storyline, Sheridan stated that he went on a “journey” and he’s the one that is making calls to Paramount. “Which is probably the greatest call they ever got,” he continued. “Hey, I need to make more episodes to finish this story. I need to do this in two blocks. An eight episode block and a second eight episode block to wrap this up.”

Sheridan also admitted he couldn’t wrap 1923 in two episodes and do the story justice. “For them, it is great because they get more content,” he said about Paramount. “For me, I get more runway. So, that’s the thing about Paramount that’s been so great for me. They’re so malleable to the storyteller, or at least to me as the storyteller.”

Sheridan then said that Paramount has no problem doing more than episodes of 1923. “You think about when you talk about a show that’s costing $30 million to $35 million an episode and you just asked for eight more episodes,” he explained. “Didn’t do very good in math in school, but I can multiply eight and three and add a bunch of zeroes and realize I just asked for 240 million dollars.”

Taylor Sheridan Talks Getting Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren to Come Back For More ‘1923’ Episodes

Along with discussing the future of 1923, Taylor Sheridan spoke about how he was able to convince the TV series’ stars, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to come back for more episodes.

“They were excited,” Sheridan revealed about the 1923 actors’ reactions. He shared that the duo had only signed on for one season. However, he said they are eager to continue the story.

Sheridan then recalls Harrison Ford making a comment about the 1923 set and story. “Harrison made a comment at one point, he goes, ‘Taylor I think I’m making the best thing I’ve made in 20 years.’ And my response to him was, ‘What the f— did you make 20 years ago as good as this? What was that? I missed that one. What was it?’”

When asked how he got Harrison Ford interested in 1923 to begin with, Sheridan said, “Truth? I called him and said come down to my ranch and he flew down. I did the same with Helen. He flew down. I said, we’re going to do this thing together. He goes, ‘Can I read a script?’ I said, you can when it’s written, but it ain’t written yet and you got to commit to it now.”