‘1923’ Episode 2: Meet Alexandra Actress Julia Schlaepfer

Curious who’s playing Alexandra in 1923? We’ve got you covered as Season 1, Episode 2 introduces her captivating character. But first, please be aware of minor spoilers for the series within!

1923 Season 1, Episode 2, “Nature’s Empty Throne,” introduces us to a few fascinating new character. Chief among them is Alexandra, who is thrust into our lives just as she is Spencer Dutton’s. But who is the alluring actress behind this young socialite?

Julia Schlaepfer plays Alexandra in 1923, a British woman who meets one of the Duttons abroad. Alexandra doesn’t appear in 1923 until the second episode, where we get to know her quite well in a short amount of time.

As Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) arrives in Nairobi, a beautiful young woman finds this handsome brooding Dutton at her fancy hotel bar. This is Alexandra, and she is endlessly intrigued by Spencer, as are her friends. Yet when these two lock eyes and share their intense emotional cores, it is love at first sight. Sadly, the encounter changes when Spencer learns that she is engaged. This, however, changes before the episode ends, leading to a love story for the ages.

‘1923’s Alexandra: Julia Schlaepfer

As for the actress herself, Julia Schlaepfer looks familiar to many. This doesn’t come from a well-known role, however. So far, Schlaepfer has less than a dozen credits to her name on IMDb, but shows great promise through those. 1923‘s Alexandra is set to be her breakout role as a result.

Julia Schlaepfer attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+’s “1923”. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images) Julia Schlaepfer and Brandon Sklenar attend the after party of the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+’s “1923”. (Photo by JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Previously, you may have seen Julia Schlaepfer in:

American Horror Stories Celeste

The Sky Is Everywhere Rachel Brazile

The Politician Alice Charles

Charlie Says Sandra Good

Instinct Maggie Fallon

Madam Secretary Ashley Whittaker



Schlaepfer shows us how brilliant she is as Alexandra in 1923 as Spencer heads off to his next grand adventure for the end of Season 1, Episode 2. Within, he and Alexandra spot each other from afar. Spencer is off to his next hunt, yet as he sees Alexandra, he knows “She’s going to run that skinny boy ragged,” he remarks of her fiance.

Alexandra, of course, smiles back at him, as her marriage to this other young man is not her destiny. Spencer is. And as he drives off, she sprints after with her briefcase.

1923 will continue with Episode 3 on Jan. 1, 2023, exclusively on Paramount Plus.