‘1923’ Episode 2 Opens With Another Shocking Death

1923’s Episode 2, “Nature’s Empty Throne,” throws us straight back into the action as Spencer Dutton’s African Exploits turn deadly. Please beware of major spoilers for this episode ahead!

What an episode. As Season 1, Episode 2 unfurls, the African leopard that jumped Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) at the end of Episode 1 is on him. It’s as tense as it gets as the Dutton hunter fights for his life. With a knife and quick thinking, he is able to escape its claws.

Others in Spencer’s party, however, aren’t so lucky. Throughout the premiere, we got to know his guides: Linda and Kagiso. These three had immense respect for one another, and trusted one another. Which makes it all the more heartbreaking when Kagiso (Raymond Watanga) is taken by surprise and jumped by the leopard, who goes straight for his jugular.

Spencer rips off his shirt, placing it over Kagiso’s throat, but it’s too late. He bleeds out into the dirt, and is no more.

Their partner, Linda (Kondwani Phiri), must take him back home to his family to be buried properly. But Spencer himself is in danger, too. Back in their camp, he clears a table and summons a doctor to clean the intense bacteria that comes from a feline’s claws. He’s been gouged, but will survive.

This, however, is not Spencer’s main concern; not in the least. Barely able to hold his firearm, he hoists up his rifle regardless, and points it directly at the camp’s proprietor, Nick (Richard Holland).

‘1923’ Showcases Colonialism in Africa

“You didn’t say you’re sorry,” Spencer seethes at Nick, who is remarkably unfazed by Kagiso’s death. This is tragically typical of the time, however. Nick, a British elite and explorer, considers native African Kagiso as inconsequential. His life wasn’t even a consideration of Nick’s.

And Spencer now knows this. “There were two,” he scowls. His friend and partner, Kagiso, died because Nick – the man who contracted them to hunt this man-eating leopard – knew there were two. Nick knew there was a mating pair of leopards hunting together, not just one, and did not inform Spencer or his party.

Essentially, Nick set up Spencer, Linda, and Kagiso as bait. And Spencer nearly kills him for it as he grieves over the loss of his friend.

1923 continues exclusively on Paramount Plus.