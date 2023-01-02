‘1923’ Episode 3: Is Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton Dead?

Beware of major spoilers ahead as we dissect the future of Harrison Ford‘s Dutton patriarch, Jacob Dutton, after 1923‘s brutal Season 1, Episode 3.

‘Jacob Dutton! I am a man of my word!’

The vicious words of Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) still echo a day after experiencing his raucous, violent fallout. Banner, a villain truly worth of the Duttons, mocked Jacob’s (Harrison Ford) own words to him in the episode prior as he unleashed utter hell on the patriarch and his family. And again, I must warn you of spoilers ahead as we discuss the ramifications.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In Episode 3’s climax, Banner is out for blood after the Duttons left him and his fellow sheepmen to hang to death. Thanks to his trusty steed, however, Banner proves he’s a cut above the rest and survives to exact his revenge. That revenge is horrific to behold, too as Banner arrives into this episode via a black motorcar fit for the devil himself. From the back seat, he pulls out a tommy gun before unleashing a flurry of bullets into the Dutton family.

Tragically, John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) is killed instantly as a bullet passes through his eye. But Jacob clings to life. And so the rest of the episode ensues in which his wife, Cara (Helen Mirren) attempts to save his life.

The family rushes Jacob into the kitchen as Cara swipes the counters clean. There, she tends to her husband with what she has in the house. Thankfully, a doctor and nurses are called from town and eventually arrive to aid the dying Dutton. By this time, however, Jacob is unresponsive and looks as if he’s died on the table.

Is Jacob Dutton Dead after ‘1923’ Episode 3’s Shooting?

Certainly, it seems a bold move by Taylor Sheridan to kill off Harrison Ford only three episodes into 1923. Then again, few of us suspected he would actually go through with the deaths of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) by the end of 1883, either. This is the third episode, though, not the finale. Yet here we are, wondering if Jacob Dutton is as dead as his younger brother, James (Tim McGraw) before him.

It’s important to note, then, that we do not see Jacob Dutton die, nor do we hear anyone say he is, in fact, dead. Instead, we have the fortuitous letter Cara writes to their nephew, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) in which she pleads for him to return home:

Spencer, Your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed, as well. Your nephew has been wounded. This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended upon this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one! Cara’s letter, 1923 Season 1, Episode 3

“I suppose your uncle has been killed” isn’t the most reassuring of phrases, true. But again, Cara never says, nor does the episode show that Ford’s Jacob is dead. Before this, however, Jacob does give what may become his final request to Cara, and it is exactly what Cara’s letter demands: Spencer must come home. With any luck (and some skill from a 1920’s doctor who is, hopefully, ahead of his time), Jacob will survive his gunshot wounds and live to see his nephew return home. The men of Yellowstone have survived worse wounds, after all.

1923 continues with Episode 4 next Sunday, Jan. 8, exclusively on Paramount Plus.