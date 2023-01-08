‘1923’ Episode 4 Introduces Timothy Dalton’s Ruthless Villain, Donald Whitfield, Alongside His Intentions for the Yellowstone

1923 Season 1, Episode 4 finally shows us what we can expect from the powerful presence of Timothy Dalton as his Donald Whitfield enters the fray.

Most of us know Timothy Dalton as one of the few men to hold the mantle of James Bond. But the steely British actor has been in dozens of projects before and since, with both The Crown and Doom Patrol proving recent highlights. Even if neither of those shows are on your radar, Yellowstone fans are about to become much more familiar with Dalton as he makes one hell of an impression in 1923‘s fourth episode.

Titled “War and the Turquoise Tide,” Episode 4 introduces us to Donald Whitfield (which feels so much like an alternative name for Timothy Dalton that I keep finding myself typing one when I meant the other). And Mr. Whitfield is not only rich and nefarious as the series’ trailer showed us. He’s got a mean streak as wide the Yellowstone, and a sadistic wickedness to match. This lines up with Paramount’s initial character description, which read:

A powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.” Donald Whitfield, 1923

In short, Whitfield didn’t get rich by playing nice. Though neither did the Duttons, so perhaps they’ve met their match for this time period. It certainly seems this will be the case, as Whitfield wastes no time in putting his money behind Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) and his mission to overtake the Yellowstone.

SPOILERS AHEAD for ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 4

Creighton has been our main antagonist so far, and he’s proved one of the deadliest in Dutton history. He’s not only ruthless and cunning himself, but a cut above his fellow struggling sheepmen, as well. Not only does Creighton manage to gun down both John Sr. and Jacob Dutton (ending James Badge Dale’s run in the prequel, and leaving audiences wondering if Harrison Ford’s patriarch will survive the long haul), he’s also quick to seek out the help of a man who can fund his war against this family.

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher T. Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

To do so, he heads to a fine Montana manor in which the proprietor of the state’s coal mining operation lives. In their meeting, Banner promises the Yellowstone in exchange for Whitfield funding an “army” for Banner and his sheepmen to take it. The real deal, however, is Yellowstone’s land for Banner’s sheep, and the precious minerals of its mountains for Whitfield.

Donald Whitfield Aims to Strip the Yellowstone of Natural Resources

It’s here that we learn for the first time that the Dutton’s land is rich in gold, silver, and coal – the richest source of all in this fictional Montana. And if Whitfield holds the “mineral rights” to the land, he will strip every inch of natural beauty to extract them.

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton and Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher T. Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Banner wastes no time in enacting their plan, either. Immediately funder for this “army,” he and his fellow sheepmen move not only Dutton cattle, but all cattle of the valley from their lands under the cover of night. But before he can do so, he is given an ominous, and gruesome, warning from Timothy Dalton’s villain:

“Know this, Banner. If you lie to me, if you steal from me, I won’t just kill you, I will kill your wife. I will skin her alive, and I will bury your children in her f*cking hide.”

How’s that for a threat? In Whitfield’s case, though, it feels much more like a promise. We’ll find out how things shake out for 1923‘s villains and our Dutton heroes come this February exclusively on Paramount Plus.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our full recap of Season 1, Episode 4 to see where things stand.