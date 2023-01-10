‘1923’ Episode 4: Relive Spencer Dutton & Alexandra’s Steamy African Paradise with these Official Images

Sometimes, you just have to take a moment to step back and admire how attractive and perfectly cast two actors are. Enter 1923‘s Brandon Sklenar & Julia Schlaepfer.

If you would’ve told me before watching the latest Yellowstone spinoff that an actor could be more perfectly cast as a Dutton than Harrison Ford or Helen Mirren, I would’ve laughed. Then came Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton. The man was born 100 years too late. He blends seamlessly into the rugged cinematic experience 1923 offers. And it doesn’t stop there.

Taylor Sheridan & Co. also found the perfect match for Sklenar in Julia Schlaepfer. Both actors have plenty of credits to their names, but their standout performances in this period drama will certainly be what cements both as in-demand. Well, that and this:

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Fans and critics alike have been ogling over the duo since they met in Season 1, Episode 2. But it was their whirlwind romance in Episode 3 that really kicked their fiery chemistry in gear. And by the time Episode 4 ends, it’s these two “ravaging” soulmates we can’t wait to see more of. Which is no small feat in a show that is, again, led by movie stars Ford & Mirren.

‘1923’s Movie Stars in the Making

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In the last episode before the prequel’s “winter break,” Spencer Dutton finally gets his paradise after years of physical and emotional hell. And he meets his match, however oddly, in a wild-spirited British socialite; one who’s not only willing to give up everything she’s ever known for him, but can match every ounce of his own wild spirit.

Through it all, Sklenar and Schlaepfer exude golden-era charm. And the visuals of that now famous African beach scene didn’t hurt, either.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Physical attractiveness is a dime-a-dozen in Hollywood, though, as any struggling actor who’s been to a callback will tell you. What we have in our Spencer & Alexandra (or Alex as Spencer crowns her) instead are two movie stars in the making; two actors who give bonified Tinsel Town icons a run for their money in their own show.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

We’ll find out where destiny leads these two as they venture for America – and Spencer’s ailing Dutton kin – when 1923 returns February 5 with Season 1, Episode 5 exclusively on Paramount Plus.