‘1923’ Episode 4 Reveals (SPOILER) Is Still Alive

1923‘s third episode left the fates of many on the table, and what a bloody table it was. Episode 4 opens with this very image, and later shows us which Duttons are to survive into the future. But first, beware of major spoilers for 1923 ahead.

In 1923 Season 1, Episode 4, “War and the Turquoise Tide,” we watch as Emma (Marley Shelton) takes to the Dutton family graveyard to dig a grave for her late husband. John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) is dead, as the episode prior made clear. What it did not make clear, however, was whether his uncle, Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) survived the same fate.

*MAJOR SPOILERS* For ‘1923’ Ahead

After a week’s worth of worrying, contemplation, and everything in-between, we now know that Jacob Dutton survives the assassination attempt on his life and is, indeed, alive.

So, too, are his great-nephew, Jack (Darren Mann), and Jack’s bride-to-be, Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), but they’re not in good shape. Elizabeth is running a fever, a sign of a dangerous infection in 1923‘s time. time, and Jack can’t use the shoulder that was shot. But the young Dutton’s main concern is the well-being of his family. As he moves from Elizabeth to Jacob, Jack swells with anger towards the men who did this to his family.

And that’s not the only enemy he has to deal with. The next day, Elizabeth’s mother arrives to fetch her ailing daughter and ship her to a hospital back east. Her mother is leaving, too, as their patriarch, Bob Strafford (Tim Dekay) died in the Dutton assassination days prior. But Elizabeth refuses, choosing without hesitation to continue on with her marriage to Jack and become a part of the Yellowstone.

As Mrs. Strafford rides off, Zane (Brian Geraghty) and the cowboys arrive to alert Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) that their East Camp cattle have been stolen. Instead of acting rashly, Cara goes to her husband, Jacob, in their bed where he lies recuperating. As she takes his hand, she prays for guidance from Mother Mary.

“We are without a leader,” Cara sobs. And it is here that Jacob awakens once more.

“You… You be the leader,” he tells his beloved wife. And that’s exactly what she does. Jacob is, by his own admission, “too stubborn to die,” but knows Cara is fully capable of protecting this family while he regains his strength.

We’ll find out how things unfold for 1923‘s Duttons when the series returns to Paramount Plus this February. In the meantime, be sure to see our ‘1923’ Episode 3: Is Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton Dead? to find out how we got here.