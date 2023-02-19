‘1923’ Episode 7 Brings An Unexpected Character Back Into Spencer & Alexandra’s Story

1923’s Season 1, Episode 7 ended on a cliffhanger, just not the one anyone expected; Spencer and Alexandra included. Beware of major spoilers for the penultimate episode ahead.

It’s pretty remarkable that these two have become the favorite couple on a show that stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as husband and wife. If that isn’t a testament to the star power of two up-and-coming actors, I don’t know what is. As their esteemed captain tells him in Episode 7, “You’re famous, Spencer Dutton, in case you were unaware.”

“I’m becoming aware,” Spencer replies through Brandon Sklenar‘s dry wit that’s made him a series favorite. Following his harrowing adventures has been gripping from the get-go, but the introduction of love-interest-turned-soulmate Alexandra as his foil and better half has elevated 1923 beyond expectations. And to this we owe the wildly charismatic Julia Schaepfer credit. In the hands of lesser actors, 1923‘s Spencer and Alexandra would be unlikable (him chauvinistic and cold, her arrogant and immature). Instead, their pitch-perfect casting has us more invested in this love story than any other in the Yellowstone franchise.

Which is exactly why the end of Episode 7 came as such a shock.

‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 7 Holds a Ghost from Spencer and Alexandra’s Past

In the episode’s final moments, our newlywed Duttons find themselves in Italy, where the mafia rules by 1923‘s time (a last piece of advice from their savior sailors). But the mafia is the least of Alexandra’s worries. As she and her new husband sit down at a seaside cafe, a familiar voice calls out to her.

“Alexandra!” the young man scoffs from across the crowded tourist spot. It’s the husband she left behind: Arthur Jr. Played by Rafe Soule, we haven’t seen the British socialite since, well, Alexandra’s past life. Photos of these two from Arthur’s only other appearance in Episode 2 feel like they belong to a season of 1923 from years ago. Yet this was only a month ago for us audiences:

Rafe Soule as Arthur Jr., Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More time has passed for Spencer and Alexandra as 1923 moves to join its Montana and Africa storylines. But not enough time to where Arthur Jr.’s shocking reemergence isn’t, well, shocking.

It’s an interesting twist, yet not one that feels necessary. We only have one episode of Season 1 left – the finale – and a squabble between Alexandra and Arthur isn’t exactly what audiences are hoping to see for said finale. We’re getting a second season of 1923, however, so it looks as if we’ll have to save any hope of seeing these two meet up with the Montana Duttons for a 2024.

‘Find someone who loves you!’

In the meantime, we’re not sure what Arthur has to say to Alexandra (though I can think of a few things he’d surely like to say to Spencer). Alex made her choice clear to Arthur in Episode 2. “Find someone who loves you!” she shouted as she rode away with the man of her dreams.

Regardless of any unrequited love he may still harbor, Arthur is also too late. 1923 Season 1, Episode 6 held the perfect wedding for Spencer and Alexandra. So no matter what squabble these three get into, it already feels completely inconsequential. Here’s to hoping it’s over quickly in Episode 8, and these two can get on their way to America.

1923 Season 1’s finale, Episode 8, airs next Sunday, February 19, exclusively on Paramount Plus.