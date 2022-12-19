‘1923’ Fans Frustrated, Unable To Find Episodes on Amazon Prime Video

The Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is hotly anticipated by fans of the franchise, and they’re steaming about not finding it on Amazon Prime. The new show stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as Cara and Jacob Dutton, the matriarch and patriarch of the family. The series dropped Sunday, December 18 on Paramount+. According to Paramount, the show is about “the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

However, fans seem to be confused about their streaming options when it comes to the new show. Apparently, those who have subscribed to Paramount+ via Amazon Prime Video can’t access 1923 yet. “Can’t believe you SCAMMED everyone who subscribed through @PrimeVideo!”, one irate fan Tweeted. “My son and I were so excited to watch! I might skip it now just because you ripped us off! Enjoy your sacks of cash.”

“Same. Paid for @Paramountplus at @primevideo. I can’t watch 1923. Only trailers,” another frustrated would-be viewer wrote. Many fans continued to echo the sentiment.

#ParamountPlus please explain why 1923 is streaming on every other platform…….but not paramount+ on Amazon Prime??? @paramountplus @PrimeVideo — Jennifer MacKenzie (@JLMackenzie43) December 18, 2022

So far, Amazon Prime and Paramount+ have not addressed the issue. New films and TV shows are usually added to Paramount+ at 3 am ET (12 midnight PT), according to Decider.com. The first episode of 1923 dropped on Sunday, December 18th at 3 am ET. If you don’t have Paramount+, you had another option. The series premiere of 1923 will also aired on Sunday, December 18th at 9:21 pm ET on Paramount Network. There’s also a repeat showing at 11:56 pm ET.

‘1923’ is an exclusive Paramount+ show

The show is an exclusive Paramount offering. It won’t be available on any other streaming platform or channel for now. 1923 will be accessible to stream on Paramount+, which works with Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and other compatible devices. You can choose between the Essential Plan ($4.99/month or $49.99/year) or the Premium Plan ($9.99/month or $99.99 annually), which includes a CBS live stream that’s free of ads.

1923 will be a belated reunion for Helen Mirren and Ford. The pair previously starred together in the 1986 film, The Mosquito Coast. Ford has called his character from 1923 the hard-working “silverback” of the Duttons. “He’s responsible for that branch of the family,” he told Vanity Fair. “These are two people with a very strong bond to each other who are facing really complicated circumstances.”

According to Ford, the long-time married couple met by audiences in the series have their lives fully consumed by each other. “There’s very little that sustains them other than themselves and the hard work and investment they put into their future and their family,” he explained. “It is a tough life, and it’s full of not just physical challenges but moral ones as well.”