‘1923’ Finale Echoes ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 With Tragic Dutton Loss

1923 Season 1’s finale left us hurting for more as the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch faces further loss. Beware of major spoilers ahead as we dive in throughout today.

One question remained at the forefront of my mind throughout that raucous finale: Will we get any clues to who the grandfather of Yellowstone‘s John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is before 1923 ends its first season? And boy, did we. Or didn’t we?

Mapping out the Dutton Family Tree has become a passion project, but this lineage remains elusive. And I love it. Where’s the fun in watching a show if you know all the answers ahead of time?

Many of us expected further Dutton loss during the 1923 finale, to be sure. While it (thankfully) didn’t come in the form of Jack (Darren Mann), Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), or Cara (Helen Mirren), those three still lost something incredibly precious, and it told us a lot about how 1923‘s family will lead into Yellowstone. For now.

Another Dutton Descendant Lost

As Jack returns home to Elizabeth in Season 1, Episode 8, he finds her soaking in their tub. She’s experiencing pregnancy pains, and not of the gentle sort. “My belly hurts,” Liz tells her husband. As he leaves to fetch her soda water, blood overtakes her bath. Something is terribly wrong. She screams for Jack, and the family rushes upstairs.

The next morning, a doctor breaks the news that Elizabeth is stable, but she “flushed” the baby… And the next generation of Dutton is lost.

Darren Mann as Jack and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Christopher Saunders/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“How are you feeling?” Jack asks her.

“Like a failure,” Elizabeth replies.

“It’s just nature looking out for you,” her husband comforts. “If something wasn’t right, nature takes care of it. Happens to horses, happens to cattle.”

“If it happens to cattle, you sell them!” Liz cries. “This is my one purpose on this planet. If I can’t do it, then what the hell am I here for?”

But Jack reminds her that his great aunt Cara never had children. And she still has so much purpose. “When I look at my aunt, all I see is purpose. Maybe that’s your purpose, too. Being a mother who ain’t got one. A teacher to those who need one. We choose our purpose. The word you’re thinking of is destiny,” the young Dutton offers.

Sadly, many of us expected this, too, as our Dutton Family Tree speculation covered. Elizabeth was shot in the stomach in 1923 Season 1, Episode 3, remember. Jack would look to her wound during her pregnancy after, as well, yet both continued to hope for the best.

‘1923’ Season 1 Finale Loss Echoes ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Premiere

The Dutton family will experience a similar loss near-exactly a century later. In Yellowstone Season 5, Episode 1, the entire family arrives to find Tate (Brecken Merrill) stooped over by himself in the hallway of the Billings, Montana hospital. Kayce (Luke Grimes) is asleep with Monica (Kelsey Asbille), who is badly wounded in her hospital bed. Tate is the first to speak.

“I had a brother,” he reveals to his grandfather, John. “For an hour, anyway.”

“A brother, huh?” John replies.

“John.”

“John?”

“They named him John,” Tate says quietly.

Later into Yellowstone Season 5, we would learn that John Dutton had experienced this before. His younger brother, Peter Dutton, died shortly after birth.

Whether in 1923 or Yellowstone proper, it’s becoming clear that destiny is a fickle enemy to the Duttons. Yet in the former’s Season 1 finale, Jack views destiny differently. Elizabeth is his destiny, he reassures her, not being a father.

“We take what life gives us. That’s all we can do,” he tells Liz as he holds her tight. But who’s to say these two won’t try again, and Elizabeth won’t be able to successfully carry a child? John Dutton’s mother, whoever she was, had one successful pregnancy and another fail, after all.

And so the mystery of the Dutton Family Tree continues. 1923 will return for a Season 2, telling us much more of how this family ends up in their beloved Yellowstone form.