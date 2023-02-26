‘1923’ Finale Ends on a Heartbreaking Cliffhanger: SPOILERS

After all they’ve been through, 1923 Season 1‘s finale brings the unthinkable for Spencer and Alexandra. Beware of major spoilers ahead.

Once out of Africa, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schalepfer) thought the worst was behind them. So did we, until Arthur Jr. (Rafe Soule) reappeared in Episode 7.

No One Wins When Arthur and Spencer Finally Meet

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer and Rafe Soule as Young Arthur of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In the 1923 Season 1 finale, Alex’s ex-fiance turns out to be far more than a momentary discomfort, too. Aboard their British cruise liner, a ship’s officer runs to inform the captain that a duel has broken out on deck. It’s Spencer and the instigator of said duel: Arthur. Officials are alerted to the scandal, and on deck we find an enraged, pompous Arthur drawing a rapier sword.

Moments before, we would find out for the first time that Arthur Jr. is, in fact, the Earl of Sussex. Alex’s ex is royalty. And Spencer has accepted his challenge to the death.

Arthur is also an expert swordsman. Spencer admits he’s never held one in his life (which is odd considering he fought in WWI and American soldiers were outfitted with sabers). Regardless, the Dutton is a marksman and hand-to-hand combatant, and puts the latter to full use against his foe. With each swing, Spencer immediately disarms, then downs Arthur with a punch or sweep of the leg. But the Earl of Sussex refuses to yield – even as Spencer drags him and his sword back to his father, Arthur Sr. (Bruce Davison).

So deep is Arthur’s anger and shame that he pulls a pistol, and the 1923 finale goes south fast. Pointing his firearm directly at Spencer, Arthur’s pistol arm is grabbed, then thrown as the young man flies straight over the ship’s railing into the Atlantic.

‘Man Overboard!’ The ‘1923’ Finale Separates Spencer & Alexandra

Officers seize Spencer immediately. But both he and Alexandra passionately speak to the fact that Arthur pulled a gun on an unarmed man. Yet no one else will speak to this. The British ship is full of passengers who range from family to friends to supporters of the Earl of Sussex.

One stands out amid them all, however, and it’s Alexandra’s old friend and bridesmaid, Jennifer (Jo Ellen Pellman).

Jo Ellen Pellman as Jennifer and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jennifer speaks the truth, telling the officers what she saw. But Spencer is dragged off to the brig regardless, and Alex to her quarters where she is locked away. It only gets worse from there.

As the situation escalates, Spencer is handcuffed and taken from the brig to the Captain’s quarters. There, Jennifer and the Captain await.

“It seems your claim of self-defense has merit,” he informs Spencer. But the resolve is not an easy one. Spencer is to be removed from the ship, and he is to be separated from his bride… “The Countess of Sussex.”

‘1923’ Finale Has a Royal Problem

Things just got a lot more complicated. Again. Yet Jennifer proves herself the hero of 1923‘s finale as she rushes to Alexandra’s quarters. She quickly tricks a porter into unlocking Alex’s room to release her dear friend so she can go to her husband. But the ship isn’t going to port, and these two passionate Duttons are not to meet again anytime soon.

Spencer is loaded onto the small dingey to be immediately transported to shore. Alex rushes out to the deck to join him, but it is too late…

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As they shout their undying love to one another, Alex grips a letter from her bag. It is one of Cara Dutton’s many letters to her beloved great-nephew; one that bares the address of the Dutton’s Montana home.

“I will meet you in Montana!” she screams out amid her tears, “I love you!”

“I love you, Alex!” he shouts back as the ship’s officers hold him onto the dingey. But even the captain sees nothing to be gained from this.

“You may question their marriage, sir. But difficult to question their sincerity,” he informs Alex Sr. of his debacle. There may be royalty involved, but Spencer and Alexandra’s love knows no titles or boundaries. And as 1923 Season 1’s finale draws to a close, our Dutton newlyweds sail in separation.