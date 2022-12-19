‘1923’s Harrison Ford Explains His Desire To Work

Harrison Ford has one of the most prolific careers in Hollywood history, and even at 80, he has no plans to hang up his hat. The iconic actor opened up about his love for making film and TV in his golden years while speaking to The New York Times. He stars in Yellowstone‘s prequel spin-off 1923, now streaming on Paramount+. “I’m 80, and I’m playing 77,” Ford quipped. “It’s a bit of a stretch.”

Going into 2023, Harrison Ford is set to have a landmark career surge. This summer, he’s slipping on his famous fedora to play Indiana Jones again. He’s also stepping into the superhero genre by playing Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross (a character played by 1883’s Sam Elliot in 2003’s Hulk). He’s set to play the character in a few upcoming Marvel projects, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Finally, he will be appearing in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking. In 1923, Ford secured his first lead role in a television show.

“They keep calling it television,” Ford said about 1923. “But it’s so un-television. It is, you know, a huge vista. It’s an incredibly ambitious story that he’s telling on an epic scale. The scale of the thing is enormous I think for the television.” He continued, “Taylor Sheridan is certainly one of those people that is the most extraordinary talents of our current time, and I’m having a really good time doing this.”

Harrison Ford doesn’t mind the grind of back-to-back projects

“I’ve been working pretty much back-to-back, which is not what I normally do,” Ford explained. “I don’t know how it happened. But it happened.” However, the grind isn’t getting to him. If anything, the veteran star finds it invigorating. “I love it. I love the challenge and the process of making a movie.” The actor goes on to say that working on films makes him feel at home. “It’s what I’ve spent my life doing,” he explained. “I’m here to sell a movie,” Ford continued. “I don’t want to reinvent myself. I just want to work.”

There were two big selling points for Ford to star in 1923. the first was Sheridan’s great ideas. The second was being able to work with Dame Helen Mirren again. Ford is grateful to have Mirren as a co-star after they first worked together on the 1986 film adaptation of The Mosquito Coast, based on Paul Theroux’s novel.

“I admire her work and her person [now], and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then,” Ford said on the 1923 red carpet earlier this month. “She’s wonderful, she’s just a lovely person, and so it’s been both a professional pleasure and a personal pleasure working with her again.” 1923 is now streaming on Paramount+.