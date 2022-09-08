‘1923’: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren’s Dutton Roles Revealed in ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

We finally know which part of the Dutton Family Tree Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will portray in 1923, the next Yellowstone spinoff from Taylor Sheridan.

Speculation has run rampant, especially right here on Outsider, over which Duttons will steer the ship come 1923. And boy, were we wrong.

As Paramount sources have confirmed, Harrison Ford will portray Jacob Dutton, head of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch in the 1920s. Jacob is the brother of James Dutton, Tim McGraw‘s stalwart patriarch from 1883.

Alongside, Helen Mirren will portray Cara Dutton, wife to Jacob Dutton (Ford). She will take over the family matriarch role from 1883’s Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill).

There’s more to unpack in Paramount’s latest casting announcement for 1923, too. In addition to Jacob and Cara, we’re to meet more Duttons in the Yellowstone Prequel.

James Badge Dale (Hightown) will portray John Dutton Sr., the oldest nephew and right-hand man of Jacob Dutton (Ford).

Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom) will play Jack Dutton, the son of John Dutton Sr. (Dale) and great nephew to Jacob Dutton (Ford). Variety describes Jack as “a dedicated rancher who is deeply loyal to his family.”

Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas) will portray Elizabeth Strafford, a “feisty and capable young woman set to marry into the Dutton family.”

Marley Shelton (The Lottery), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), and Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician) are also set to join the cast in undisclosed roles.

How Will ‘1923’ Carry On ‘1883’s Story for ‘Yellowstone’s Duttons?

In 1923, audiences are set to meet the next generations of Duttons “as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

But how will these Dutton’s factor into the larger story? For one, we should take Ford’s role as Jacob, brother to James, as confirmation of James Dutton’s death in Yellowstone Season 4. During a flashback, James (McGraw) takes down horse thieves before taking a gunshot in the torso himself. He makes it home to his wife and two sons within a quaint Yellowstone Dutton Ranch cabin but ultimately collapses onto the ground. We hear Margaret (Hill) scream off-screen, and that’s the last we see of James after his 1883 adventures.

If James is dead, then this paves the way for a brother, Jacob (Ford), to enter as patriarch of the ranch. Jacob would become the Dutton in charge, overseeing the family’s interests. And by the looks of the casting, it sounds as if he will also take on a fatherly role to his nephews, who are the direct line leading to Yellowstone’s John Dutton (Kevin Costner).

It’s an exciting time to be a Yellowstone fan, to be sure. 1923 is currently filming in Montana, and will hit Paramount+ this December.