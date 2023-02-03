‘1923’: Harrison Ford Reveals Season 2 Plans for ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Today is a good day for fans of Taylor Sheridan’s beloved Yellowstone franchise. Not only did the series execs announce that the most recently dropped spinoff, 1923, will return for a second season, but Harrison Ford also revealed that he will remain in the lead role.

The Jacob Dutton actor sat down with TODAY’s Savanna Guthrie just ahead of the official renewal news this morning, and he admitted point-blank that he will return to the series next season.

Giddy up, y’all. Harrison Ford is not playing coy.



“There’s rumors of a second season. Will you be there?” Guthrie asked.

“Yeah,” Ford replied quickly and nonchalantly.

“I love it,” Guthrie laughed. “You know what? It’s not like interviewing a politician. I just got a direct answer. Thank you so much!”

1923 is part of a string of spinoffs that explains how the Duttons came to own the largest cattle farm in the United States. It follows the heels of 1883, which showed the family traversing the rugged path to the West before claiming their land in Montana.

As the title suggests, the series picks up in 1923, with Harrison Ford’s Jacob and his wife Cara (Helen Mirren) holding their ranch amid the crime and corruption of the Prohibition era while also surviving deadly pandemics and a historic drought.

Harrison Ford Reveals Jacob Dutton’s ‘1923’ Fate

Fans worried that the Oscar nominee would leave the show this year. In the most recent installment, Jacob was struggling to survive after a violent ambush left his body full of bullets. But Ford had no problem sharing that Jacob would live to see another Dutton drama.

While the writers typically enjoy keeping the audience guessing, they let everyone breathe a sigh of relief by not keeping Ford’s future under wraps. And the series gave further joy by confirming via social media that the 1923 saga would continue.

“There are more stories to tell… #1923TV will return for a second season,” it wrote on Twitter. “In the meantime, season 1 continues with new episodes this Sunday, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. See you soon. #ParamountPlus.”

Luckily, the freshman season is far from over, either. The show only just debuted on December 18 and fans had new episodes every Sunday through January 8 before the series took a brief hiatus.

Amid the good news is also the long-awaited return of season one this weekend. A new episode hits Paramount+ on Sunday (Feb. 5), and the remainder of the season will play out each week until the finale airs on Feb. 26.