‘1923’s Harrison Ford Speaks on Potential of Teaming Up With His Wife Calista Flockhart on Screen

After a wildly successful and decades-long career lighting up the silver screen, award-winning actor Harrison Ford is lighting up the small screen these days starring in 1923. Fans of this series know well that this series is the latest spin-off of Taylor Sheridan’s incredibly successful neo-western drama series Yellowstone.

However, there is one project he is still hoping to work on even after a long and successful career in the industry…he just hasn’t found it yet. What he does know is that it will involve his longtime wife, fellow actor Calista Flockhart.

Harrison Ford Is Still Searching For The Perfect Project To Share With His Wife

According to Harrison Ford, he and his wife Calista Flockhart are hoping to eventually find a project to work on together. However, the star says, the duo hasn’t “found one yet.”

The legendary star met Calista Flockhart of Ally McBeal fame at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. The two made it down the aisle eight years later, tying the knot in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

According to Ford, Flockhart is exploring acting opportunities after taking time off to raise the couple’s son, Liam. This is a journey, Harrison Ford says that his wife is really enjoying.

“She’s enjoying going back to work. I’m hoping we will find something to do together,” the 1923 star says.

Harrison Ford’s Acting Career Just Keeps Getting Busier and Busier

The longtime actor has been working nonstop in recent years starring in the hit Taylor Sheridan drama as well as a variety of long-awaited flicks. Of course, Harrison Ford fans have long been waiting for the latest Indian Jones installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Other projects Ford is busy working on include Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, and his new comedy series, Shrinking.

Recently, Harrison Ford shared with The New York Times what it is like working so non-stop working on these various film and TV projects at 80 years old.

“I’ve been working pretty much back-to-back, which is not what I normally do,” Ford shares. “I don’t know how it happened. But it happened.”

However, the legendary star says, he has no intention of retiring from the business anytime soon.

“I love it. I love the challenge and the process of making a movie,” the star says adding that he feels “at home” when he is on set. “It’s what I’ve spent my life doing.”