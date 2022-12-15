‘1923’s Helen Mirren Compares Cara Dutton to Some of the Other Famous Queens She’s Played

Helen Mirren has a prolific career behind her, but she’s not stopping anytime soon. Currently, she’s portraying Cara Dutton on the newest installment of the “Yellowstone” Universe, “1923” alongside Harrison Ford. In a recent interview, Mirren compared Cara Dutton—arguably the queen of the Dutton Ranch—to previous queens she’s portrayed in her career.

On the long list of queens she played is Queen Charlotte in 1994’s “The Madness of King George,” the voice of the Snow Queen in 1995’s “The Snow Queen,” and the voice of the Queen in “The Prince of Egypt” in 1998. She also portrayed Queen Elizabeth II in 2006’s “The Queen,” Queen Elizabeth I in the 2005 miniseries “Elizabeth I,” Catherine the Great in the 2019 miniseries “Catherine the Great,” and even Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

So, safe to say, Helen Mirren has a lot of royalty in her filmography. But, how does Cara Dutton hold up to those magnificent roles?

“Well in a funny way, Cara Dutton is a bit of a queen, of her own little empire,” Mirren told Newsweek recently. “She’s certainly the Queen Consort, let’s say like a Camilla [Parker Bowles] or a Prince Philip. Part of a powerful partnership.”

Mirren also commented that the biggest difference between portraying this “queen” and her other royal roles was the wardrobe. “I have played a lot of queens and I do love the dressing up of the queen,” she admitted. You know, the jewels, the diamonds, the crowns and all that stuff, I do love that. But Cara it’s all work boots, an apron, a funky old skirt.”

She went on to explain the process for Cara’s costume, saying, “We deliberately cut my costume down to basically two or three outfits, because I said she wouldn’t have 10 or 15 dresses in her wardrobe. She’d have a very minimal number of clothes.”

It does make sense that, in the timeline of “1923,” Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton wouldn’t be the type of queen to go around all dressed up. She’s a hard worker, “in the trenches,” as co-star Marley Shelton explained, and she needs to dress the part. The Great Depression also hit Montana about 10 years earlier than it hit anywhere else in the United States. Cara’s wardrobe reflects those struggles. She has nice clothing for special occasions, yes. But, the majority of her clothes are “minimal,” as Mirren explained.

It’s a testament to how carefully the crew pays attention on these shows. Everything is finely tuned down to the littlest detail, and that could definitely be a factor as to why the “Yellowstone” Universe is such a success right now.