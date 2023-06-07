‘1923’ is finally getting Blu-Ray & DVD release this August

1923 Season 1 will finally become available to own on physical media (Blu-Ray and DVD), including exclusive special features, this August.

Mark those calendars! Paramount Home Media Distribution announced this week that the celebrated Yellowstone prequel, 1923, will be available for purchase on August 8, 2023.

Coming to Blu-Ray and DVD, the physical copies will list under the name 1923: Season One (2023) on all major platforms, including Amazon. Currently, the Blu-Ray is listed for $31.99 while the DVD is listed for $25.99.

As their listing confirms, “This release features all 8 episodes of season one plus over 2 hours of special features including an extended making-of featurette, a powerful exploration of Teonna Rainwater’s harrowing journey, and an exclusive sit-down interview with video editor Chad Galster.”

‘1923’ Blu-Ray & DVD Special Features:

Unstoppable Change: The Adventure of 1923 (Only on DVD & Blu-ray)

I Am the Land: Teonna Rainwater (Only on DVD & Blu-ray)

Reflecting Humanity: The Art & Craft of Editing 1923 (Only on DVD & Blu-ray – Incl. exclusive interview)

Inside the Series

Behind the Story for Every Episode

The physical copies will also include optional English SDH subtitles and an increase in picture quality over streaming for the Blu-Ray release. For Yellowstone fans, the latter will be worth the purchase price alone.

From a whirlwind romance out of Africa to the rugged mountain frontier of Montana, the sweeping series 1923 chronicles the unhindered passion and the shocking truths of the American West. Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing post-war world, Western Expansion reveals the depths of human greed and the forced assimilation of Indigenous Peoples. The critically-acclaimed drama recounts the journeys of a multi-generational ensemble as they fight for their legacies to endure and hope that those they depend on will return to the places and people they call home. 1923 synopsis, Paramount

Relive the Epic Tale

1923, a Yellowstone origin story, introduced us to a new generation of the Dutton family in 2022. Season 1 wrapped up in early 2023, and a second season is already in development.

The first season is also currently streaming on Paramount+ in full. Within, the Duttons navigate the early twentieth century whilst keeping hold of their iconic ranch. Pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, however. The Duttons who call it home must suffer all to preserve their way of life.

The series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, and stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. If you haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, I cannot recommend it enough. Both Hollywood icons give their best performances in years within. It is truly television at its finest.

Own 1923 Season 1 on Blu-Ray & DVD this August 8.