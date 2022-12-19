‘1923’s Jack Dutton Actor Darren Mann Says Cowboy Camp Was Grueling on His Body

Like any series or movie, starring in a Taylor Sheridan Western requires total dedication to the story and character. It’s not at all unusual to hear stories of an actor learning a new skill for a role, such as a musical instrument or martial arts. But to score a role in Yellowstone, 1883, or 1923, actors had to agree to learn a whole host of new skills. Cowboy skills, to be specific.

Taylor Sheridan doesn’t want his actors to have a general idea of what it’s like to be a cowboy, he wants them to have first-hand experience in the role. To achieve this goal, he sends them all to an intensive two-week stay at cowboy camp before filming each season.

Once there, the actors spend eight hours a day learning to ride horses, herd cattle, and throw lassos, all in the name of becoming believable cowboys. For Taylor Sheridan, authenticity is paramount.

Learning to Play a Believable Jack Dutton Was No Picnic

Actors across all three series have shared glowing reviews of cowboy camp, though it’s not quite true to say they had nothing but good things to say. After all, the work of a cowboy is grueling, and Taylor Sheridan and the real ranchers running the camp don’t go easy on the cast just because they’re Hollywood stars.

One of the most recent attendees, 1923 star Darren Mann, told Fox News that “cowboy camp helped a lot,” in that the cast was able to bond and learn. He had to admit, however, that doing the work of a cowboy day in and day out for two weeks straight was a punishing experience.

“Riding eight hours a day ain’t easy,” Mann explained. “I think my groin just wanted to walk off and quit the gig. But you know, everybody else was handling it, so I had to too. I went and bought a horse trough after day two, and I filled it with ice and water. And I would invite the cast over to my yard. And we would do ice baths to get ready for our next day.”

Darren Mann Talks Realism of ‘1923’

Learning to walk the cowboy walk and talk the cowboy talk was just the start for Darren Mann. When it comes to the authenticity of 1923 and his other series, nothing is too far for Taylor Sheridan. As the name suggests, 1923 takes place in 1920s America, meaning its actors are treated to a step back in time every day they arrive for work.

“It’s really awesome, because they don’t spare any expenses around here,” Mann explained to ComingSoon. “So when we went to uptown Butte, and it’s all decked out looking like the 1920s and we’ve got Model T’s driving around, and I’m in this horse navigating through the traffic and you know, they got the peanut guys on the side.”

“It just feels so real,” he continued. “It just feels like you’re then getting to react, as opposed to having to come up with something and fake it. And even the clothes, as soon as you slip those on… Everything is so authentic, it helps a lot. So it’s really fun to get to do that and to learn about your past while you get to work too.”