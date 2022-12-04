‘1923’ Star James Badge Dale Describes Filming the Show in ‘Beautiful’ Montana

After much anticipation, Yellowstone‘s newest spinoff, 1923, premieres this month. Renowned actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren take the lead as Jacob and Cara Dutton. Starring alongside the newest Dutton linchpins is actor James Badge Dale. Badge Dale is set to make his debut as John Dutton I. We originally met John Dutton I in Taylor Sheridan‘s first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883. For fans following the Dutton family tree, Badge Dale’s John Dutton I is the great-grandfather to Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton. As we await the December 18th premiere of 1923, James Badge Dale detailed what it was like filming the Western drama in “beautiful” Montana.

Badge Dale spoke with Deadline at the red carpet premiere of 1923 earlier this week. The John Dutton I actor said, “The view in Montana, it’s beautiful.”

Badge Dale gushed that Big Sky Country boasts some of the “most beautiful locations I’ve ever been to.”

The actor further revealed that his experience on the set of 1923 is especially meaningful as he’s originally from New York City.

“I’m a kid from New York City,” he explained, “and I got to do a cattle drive [with] a thousand head of cattle to the top of a mountain in Montana … Sometimes you do jobs for life experience, and this is one of those jobs.”

‘1923’ Trailer Introduces Us to a Litany of New Dutton Characters

When Yellowstone and its prequel 1883 first aired, fans were introduced to a number of complicated and fascinating characters. In 1883, we met Tim Mcgraw‘s James Dutton and Faith Hill‘s Margaret Dutton as well as Sam Elliott‘s Shea Brennan. Before that, we met equally troubled characters such as Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton and Wes Bentley‘s Jamie Dutton, just to name a few.

Now, after viewing the trailer for 1923, Taylor Sheridan is sure to thrill us once again, creating a brand new branch of Dutton family ancestors. Alongside Helen Mirren, who will play Cara Dutton, and Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, we’ll also meet actors James Badge Dale, Darren Mann, and Brandon Sklenar in their newest roles in 1923.

As stated, James Badge Dale is filling the role of John Dutton I. Starring alongside him is actor Darren Mann, fulfilling the role of John I’s son, Jack Dutton. Jack Dutton later become one of the multiple inheritors of the Dutton Ranch.

In 1923, fans will also meet John I’s younger brother Spencer. Spencer Dutton is played by actor Brandon Sklenar. Spencer will prove to be one of the most interesting characters in the brand-new spinoff. Just as McGraw’s James Dutton was a soldier in the Civil War in flashbacks within 1883, Spencer will have served in the first World War. Alongside the usual family drama at the Dutton Ranch, we’ll again get to see some of the brutal realities of American history through Sklenar’s Spencer.

Spencer is also a unique character as he is a world-famous hunter. So as we watch Jacob and Cara Dutton fight to protect the Yellowstone, we’ll also get to see some of the character’s exploits.