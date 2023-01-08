‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’

When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.

As the episode continued we learned that this is a flash-forward moment in the series – a moment that becomes core to tracing back the Dutton family tree. And, notes James Badge Dale, one of the series stars, we are about to find ourselves in the middle of this story development. This comes as the first three episodes have served as a sort of “prologue” to the larger story.

James Badge Dale Discusses How 1923 Will Continue Evolving As The Duttons Continue To Face Challenges

According to the 1923 star, this moment we saw in the series premiere is “such a beautiful moment.” And, James Badge Dale adds, this is where the real story begins.

“The first three episodes are kind of a prologue,” the actor says about the first few episodes of the hit Yellowstone origin series.

“This is where the story starts,” he adds. “The first scene you see in episode one, that’s the beginning of the story.”

According to Badge Dale, Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton is “willfully involving herself in the violence to end things.” And, the actor adds, this is “where we are now,” headed into episode four.

Confirming Our Fears

So, armed with this info, our fears are confirmed. James Badge Dale’s John Dutton Sr is the other Dutton that will face his death as per the series opener. It’s an especially intense blow to say goodbye to John Dutton Sr. especially after following all the character went through as a young boy in 1883. But, the actor says that he has made peace with this devastating loss.

“I knew going in [to the series],” James Badge Dale says of his character’s tragic fate in the popular Taylor Sheridan-created drama series. The 1923 star adds that Taylor Sheridan was upfront with him from the start when it came to his character’s death.

“I knew what the job was and what it entailed,” James Badge Dale says of the character.

“It’s kind of a springboard for the story,” the actor adds. “And,” he says, let’s get spencer home!”

Spencer, of course, is the younger brother to John and Elsa…a character portrayed by actor Brandon Sklenar.