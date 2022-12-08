‘1923’s James Badge Dale & Marley Shelton Were Blown Away By ‘Passion’ of Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren On-Set

“It’s hard to express how impressed I was, and still am, obviously, with Harrison and Helen,” James Badge Dale begins of his 1923 co-stars.

Dale, who audiences know best from The Departed and 13 Hours, is the latest actor to take on the role of John Dutton I, or Sr., as he’ll soon be known. Audiences got to know his character first through the adorable 5-year-old Audie Rick of 1883. Other young actors gave life to John I during Yellowstone flashbacks, too, but Dale’s mid-life portrayal of the character is set to give us our best idea of who the first in a long line of John Duttons is. And he’s doing so alongside screen icons Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob & Cara Dutton.

Above all else, Dale praises the duo’s “professionalism, their creativity, their passion for the work, and their sense of humor,” to TV Insider ahead of 1923‘s Dec. 18 release. “They’re there before I am! And I’m someone who’s at work, you know? I don’t go back to the trailer. But [I can’t tell you] how many times I’d pop onto set, and Harrison’s there saying ‘Where were you? What’s the matter with you?'” he smiles.

It’s been a masterful experience for the actor, who adds that he “walked away from this job more passionate and more inspired to act than I’ve been in many years.”

Marley Shelton, who audiences will meet as John Dutton Sr.’s better half, Emma Dutton, agrees. “Obviously, I’m a massive fan of both of their [careers] and have been for so long. But I’d say I’m an even bigger fan of them as people now that I’ve had the privilege of spending some time with them,” she echoes.

‘1923’ is a Showcase for Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford

When it comes to watching these Hollywood icons work, “It’s so aspirational,” Shelton adds. “Like Badge was saying, they’re so game, and their professionalism, their set etiquette, their craft. It’s inspiring! It’s like, that is the North Star. That is what I want to be and continue to work towards,” she praises of Mirren and Ford.

As for the Hollywood icons themselves, both actors watched – and took inspiration from – 1923‘s predecessor, 1883, and not Yellowstone.

“I respect Kevin enormously and his body of work and everything he’s done, and the work he’s doing in Yellowstone,” Ford told E! News of the star and series that started it all. “But I’m on my own path. We haven’t had a chance to catch up, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Mirren echoed the same, saying “No, I haven’t spoken to Kevin, actually. I don’t know him! Maybe we’ll all get together one of these days.”

Instead, both found it pertinent to experience what came before their Duttons by watching 1883, as Ford told me in our own chat. Which makes sense, considering we all learn from our pasts. And knowing what your descendants are up to a century into the future (see: Yellowstone) isn’t exactly knowledge Jacob or Cara Dutton would possess.

Find out how it all connects when 1923 hits Paramount+ this December 18.