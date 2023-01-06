‘1923’s James Badge Dale Reveals How Taylor Sheridan Cast Him as John Dutton Sr.

1923‘s James Badge Dale landed a choice role in the Dutton saga, and he’s opening up about how Taylor Sheridan zeroed in on him for the part. “I’ve known [casting director] John Papsidera for like 20 years, the actor told Deadline. “He’s seen me in all sorts of ups and downs and lefts and rights. He called and said, ‘look, I think you might be the guy. Can you make a tape for us? [Show creator Taylor Sheridan has] just gotta see it.’”

Of course, the veteran actor jumped at the chance to audition for such a plum role. However, the conditions to make his audition video weren’t the best. “I was working down in North Carolina, Badge Dale recalled. “I ran out at about 6 A.M. and taped in a swamp on my iPhone. There were like three scenes and I rewrote everything into one scene and I just knocked it out on my iPhone and in the swamp. I sent it to my agents and they were like, ‘there’s no way. Like, all you can hear are the bugs. You can’t send this.’ And I was like, send it, send it. Taylor saw it and said, that’s my guy.”

Sheridan was upfront about the role James Badge Dale would play in ‘1923’

Fans of 1923 now know that James Badge Dale would have limited screen time. After its third episode premiered, the Yellowstone prequel series left audiences stunned as a gunfight had lethal outcomes for the Dutton family. Last year’s series 1883 introduced viewers to a young John Dutton Sr., portrayed by Audie Rick, though his and all other main characters of the show have since perished. Badge Dale had prior knowledge of this conclusion from the outset.

“Taylor was straight up and honest with me. He said, ‘I want to bring you in to kill you,'” Badge Dale told Newsweek. Still, the actor was thrilled to be part of a stacked cast. “You don’t get many opportunities to work with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and have a couple of gunfights, and drive some cattle up to the top of mountains in Montana. So it was a tremendous two-month-life experience for me as a person and as an actor.”

Badge Dale says working with Harrison Ford redefined his work ethic for him

Not only is Badge Dale the nephew of Ford’s character Jacob Dutton, but their bond has strengthened to a father-son relationship as it appears that John was raised by Jacob. During his time on set for 1923, 80-year-old Ford gave him some invaluable experiences which were instrumental in shaping Badge Dale’s outlook.

“Harrison gave me some things back if I could say that,” James Badge Dale explained. “Working with him and seeing his passion reminds you of your passion. When you see his work ethic, it reminds you of your work ethic.”

“So be grateful for every day that you have. I just feel really reinvigorated to do some work and in 2023 I just feel like the tank has been refilled. I’m 44 I’m entering a new phase of my life. I have a one-year-old son. I got a big smile on my face and I’m ready to go to work. I’m ready to go battle whatever that is.”