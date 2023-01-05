‘1923’s James Badge Dale Sings Harrison Ford’s Praises as One of the ‘Last Movie Stars’

1923‘s own John Dutton Sr., James Badge Dale, says Harrison Ford “is it” when it comes to the dying breed of bonified movie stars.

“You know, there’s not many movie stars left. He is it,” Dale lauds of his 1923 co-star. “He is kind, he is humble. He’s the hardest working guy there. We had a great time riding horses together and I learned a lot from him. And we had a lot of fun.”

Fun, Dale adds, is “key,” especially when you’re pulling the sort of hours shooting a Western epic demands. The 44-year-old actor got into that work ethic a bit, too, when chatting up Ford for Deadline. “We do 80-hour work weeks. You gotta have fun, he adds. “You gotta come in there and you better enjoy this and you better show up prepared and you better have a rough response to everything, man.”

For both Dale and movie star Ford, who headlines the latest Yellowstone prequel alongside fellow icon Helen Mirren, this meant battling the full elements of Montana. “We were up against the wildfire season, which was particularly bad this year. And then of course winter was coming. We worked fast, but we worked safe and we tried to work smart,” the Departed actor continues, who, also like Ford, is no stranger to Westerns. That doesn’t mean Dale was cut from that cloth, however.

New York Native James Badge Dale Disappears into the Western Bravado ‘1923’ Requires

“I’ve said this before. I was born in New York City. There’s a big difference between someone who grows up on a ranch and someone who grows up riding the subway,” he offers in earnest. “But Taylor [Sheridan] hires good people and I’ve known these guys throughout the years.”

Specifically, a handful of the “guys who trained” 1923‘s riders “were from the same wrangling team who were on The Lone Ranger back in 2013.” Dale played Dan Reid in that film, and “The guy who was my riding double back on The Lone Ranger was one of Harrison Ford’s stunt guys.”

If these Western gents have anything in common, it’s that “They are good people and they bring good positive energy to work all the time, and they work safely,” Dale adds. “And I think that’s the most important thing when you’re working with animals. The animal is the main concern on set.”

This may feel a bit out-of-place to the average New Yorker (of which Dale is not). But on a Sheridan set, actors will always come second to horses, many of which we see in the Yellowstone franchise are his personal prize equines. And as much a part of that real living and breathing cowboy world as Sheridan is, he only hires other actors who are – or can seamlessly blend into the Western bravado it requires. And though his time as John Dutton Sr. is tragically cut short in Episode 3, fans will no doubt remember James Badge Dale as a standout of 1923 for all the right reasons.

1923 continues with Episode 4 next Sunday, Jan. 8, exclusively on Paramount Plus.