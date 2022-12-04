‘1923’s James Badge Dale on Why He Was ‘So Impressed’ With Costar Harrison Ford

We are just two weeks away from the premiere of the long-awaited Yellowstone spinoff series, 1923. This series stars the iconic film star Harrison Ford who joins another Hollywood legend, Helen Mirren. Ford and Mirren portray the lead characters in 1923, Jacob and Cara Dutton.

Also starring in this upcoming series that has been developed by Yellowstone’s creator Taylor Sheridan is The Departed actor James Badge Dale. Badge Dale’s role in the new series is that of John Dutton the first … grandfather to Kevin Costner‘s Yellowstone character, John Dutton. And recently, Badge Dale stepped onto the red carpet to discuss what it was like working with such prolific movie stars while filming 1923. Primarily Indiana Jones himself, Harrison Ford.

James Badge Dale Reveals He Had “A Great Several Months” Filming 1923 With the Legendary Harrison Ford

While discussing his time portraying John Dutton I in the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series, James Badge Dale recounts the “really cool” experience he had working with Harrison Ford on the set of 1923.

“I had a great couple months riding horses with him,” Badge Dale says during a red carpet interview. The longtime actor adds that he was blown away by the passion Harrison has for acting. However, Badge Dale says, the silver screen icon is also very humble.

“I was so impressed with how passionate he is,” James Badge Dale says of Harrison Ford. “With how humble he is,” the actor adds of his costar. Badge Dale recounts how Ford would always walk onto the set with “such a wonderful attitude.” This, the actor says, made filming the series “fun for everybody.”

Ford Hits The Big Screen As Professor Indiana Jones One Last Time

Recently, the trailer for the latest Indiana Jones flick, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny finally dropped. And we are loving this long-awaited return of the legendary character. Of course, Harrison Ford still gives us an Indy-sized performance. And, of course, Ford is looking as dashing as ever as he portrays the adventurous archaeologist.

This installment of the Indiana Jones saga takes place in the late 1960s as Indy faces advancing technologies. All as he takes down a former Nazi – and the film’s scheming villain – Mads Mikkelsen’s Voller.

“I just thought it would be nice to see one where Indiana Jones was at the end of his journey,” Harrison Ford says of his decision to revisit his famous character in this latest installment. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2023.