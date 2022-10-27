‘1923’: Premiere Date & Logo Revealed For Harrison Ford’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Straight from Paramount, we finally have the premiere date for 1923, the next highly-anticipated Yellowstone series from Taylor Sheridan.

Today, Paramount+ sent over the premiere date for their Depression-era Dutton drama, showcasing the series’ logo for the first time alongside. 1923 will debut on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. The series will then premiere the following day (Monday, December 19) on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia. Premiere dates for other international markets are forthcoming. In the meantime, here’s our first glimpse at the Yellowstone prequel’s title card:

‘1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story’ logo courtesy of Paramount Network Press

Following their aesthetic set with Sheridan’s first prequel, 1883, 1923‘s logo is a very art-deco-appropriate follow-up.

As for the show itself, 1923 is the next installment of the Yellowstone origin story from Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan. Led by Academy Award nominee Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Academy Award winner Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, 1923 introduces to a new generation of Duttons alongside. As an early 20th century period piece, the series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

‘1923’ Now Two Seasons of 8 Episodes Each

The prequel’s premiere date comes hot off the heels of Sheridan’s decision to up 1923 to a two-season project with each consisting of 8 episodes. Initially a limited series, the Yellowstone spinoff will now expand into the coming years, totaling a whopping 16 episodes.

Negotiations are still underway for the actors to return for a second season, however, as initial cast contracts were for a one-off. But with the show stretching far beyond Montana to include filming in South Africa, Tanzania, and Malta, expansion into two seasons feels earned.

Regardless, those negotiations won’t be cheap. In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar (The Offer), Darren Mann (Animal Kingdom), Michelle Randolph (A Snow White Christmas), James Badge Dale (Hightown), Marley Shelton (Scream), Brian Geraghty (Big Sky), Aminah Nieves (Blueberry), Julia Schlaepfer (The Politician) and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones). Recent reports also point to Timothy Dalton joining the cast.

1923 is also the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+. Previous dramas 1883 and MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, drew record-breaking numbers for the streaming service. Following this latest spinoff, Paramount+ also has TULSA KING, LIONESS, BASS REEVES and LAND MAN coming from Sheridan.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, 1923 is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.